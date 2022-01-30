Pima women topples Glendale as Addleman & Booker are named Bruce Fleck Scholarship recipients

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (15-7, 8-5 in ACCAC) earned their third straight win on Saturday as it upended Glendale Community College (3-17, 1-9) at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The No. 13-ranked Aztecs pulled away late in the third quarter and held steady for the 72-60 win over the Gauchos.

Tied at 45-45 midway through the third quarter, the Aztecs put together a 12-2 run to end the quarter and take a 57-47 lead. The Aztecs won the third quarter 22-11. Pima held a double digit lead for the entire fourth quarter.

The Gauchos led for much of the first half. The Aztecs’ biggest deficit came at 36-28 but they close out the first half on a 7-0 run which included freshman Angel Addleman’s (Palo Verde HS) three-pointer at the buzzer. Pima trailed 36-35 at the break.

Addleman led the way with a team-high 16 points along with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Sophomore Melissa Simmons finished with 14 points while sophomore Nikya Orange (Tanque Verde HS) posted 12 points on 5 for 8 shooting. She also had five rebounds.

Freshman Jaslyn Booker (Buena HS) fell short of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) had 11 rebounds.

At halftime, Addleman and Booker were the 14th and 15th recipients of the Bruce Fleck Scholarship Award in honor of the late coach who passed away in 2011. The award goes to a women’s basketball player who best exemplifies work in the classroom as well as on and off the court. Addleman and Booker received book scholarships, an individual plaque and their names displayed in the gym of previous recipients.

Coach’s Quote: “Angel and Jaslyn represent everything good about the Bruce Fleck Scholarship,” Pima women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus said. “They both earned and deserve the award. I’m very proud of them.”

The past recipients of the award are Nadi Carey (2011), Alyssa Roche (2012), Rachel Williams (2013), Adrianna Barrientez (2014), Hayley Pryor (2015), Erin Peterson (2016), Katey Roquemore (2017), Hailey Goley (2018) and Shauna Bribiescas (2018), Hallie Lawson (2019), Haile Gleason (2019), Tayla Nez (2020) and Keara Felix (2020). Addleman and Booker are the final recipients.

Coach’s Quote: “The Bruce Fleck Classic & Scholarship was the perfect way to honor a man that meant a lot to myself, his family, friends and players,” Holthaus said. “Through the efforts of his family, the Pima Foundation, and our basketball family, we were able to keep his spirit alive and award 15 players the Bruce Fleck Scholarship. It has been a worthwhile endeavor and something we’re all proud of.”

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday when they host Chandler-Gilbert Community College in ACCAC conference action. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.

- 30 -