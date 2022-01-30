5 Pima men's players secure double-doubles as they trounce Glendale

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (14-8, 6-7 in ACCAC) put on an offensive display on Wednesday against Glendale Community College (13-9, 6-7) at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs defeated the Gauchos 114-81 as they scored in triple digits for the first time since Dec. 15.

Up 28-26, the Aztecs went on a 27-8 run that was capped off by sophomore Daniel Moody’s (Walden Grove HS) three-pointer to make it 55-34 with 2:47 left in the first half. The Aztecs took a 62-40 lead into the locker room.

The Aztecs shot 60 percent in the first half (21-35) and went 13 for 17 from beyond the arc.

The Gauchos cut into Pima’s lead early in the second half at 65-48 but the Aztecs quickly took back a 20-point advantage. The Aztecs outscored Glendale 52-41 for the second half.

The Aztecs had five players finish with double-doubles for the game. Moody scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first half and finished the game 8 for 12 from the field and 6 for 7 from three-point range. He also added 10 rebounds.

Freshman Traivar Jackson posted 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks while freshman Jalen Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Freshman Pierce Sterling finished with 14 points and 10 assists. Sophomore Chrishon Dixon contributed with 12 points, 14 assists and six rebounds.

Freshman Griffin Effenberger provided a spark off the bench as he went 5 for 6 from the field; which included going 4 for 5 from three-point range for 14 points.

After the game, Head Coach Brian Peabody and Assistant Coaches Mike Morgan and Matt Minder celebrated 30 years of coaching together with a photo opp with their former players from Pima and at the High School level.

The Aztecs will be back on the court at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Monday when they play Scottsdale Community College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

- 30 -