sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Sports

5 Pima men's players secure double-doubles as they trounce Glendale

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (14-8, 6-7 in ACCAC) put on an offensive display on Wednesday against Glendale Community College (13-9, 6-7) at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs defeated the Gauchos 114-81 as they scored in triple digits for the first time since Dec. 15.

Up 28-26, the Aztecs went on a 27-8 run that was capped off by sophomore Daniel Moody’s (Walden Grove HS) three-pointer to make it 55-34 with 2:47 left in the first half. The Aztecs took a 62-40 lead into the locker room.

The Aztecs shot 60 percent in the first half (21-35) and went 13 for 17 from beyond the arc.

The Gauchos cut into Pima’s lead early in the second half at 65-48 but the Aztecs quickly took back a 20-point advantage. The Aztecs outscored Glendale 52-41 for the second half.

The Aztecs had five players finish with double-doubles for the game. Moody scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first half and finished the game 8 for 12 from the field and 6 for 7 from three-point range. He also added 10 rebounds.

Freshman Traivar Jackson posted 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks while freshman Jalen Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Freshman Pierce Sterling finished with 14 points and 10 assists. Sophomore Chrishon Dixon contributed with 12 points, 14 assists and six rebounds.

Sponsorships available
Support TucsonSentinel.com & let thousands of daily readers know
your business cares about creating a HEALTHIER, MORE INFORMED Tucson

Freshman Griffin Effenberger provided a spark off the bench as he went 5 for 6 from the field; which included going 4 for 5 from three-point range for 14 points.

After the game, Head Coach Brian Peabody and Assistant Coaches Mike Morgan and Matt Minder celebrated 30 years of coaching together with a photo opp with their former players from Pima and at the High School level.

The Aztecs will be back on the court at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Monday when they play Scottsdale Community College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo by Raymond Suarez

Aztecs men's basketball head coach Brian Peabody and Assistant Coaches Mike Morgan and Matt Minder celebrate coaching 30 years together with a group photo of current and past players. The current Aztecs defeated Glendale Community College 114-81 to move to 14-8 overall and 6-7 in ACCAC conference play.

Pima CC Aztecs 114, Glendale CC Gauchos 81 

GCC   40   41     81
PCC    62   52   114

Categories

breaking, sports, basketball, college

Read more about

aztecs, brian peabody, chrishon dixon, daniel moody, griffin effenberger, jalen johnson, pcc, pierce sterling, traivar jackson,

More by Raymond Suarez