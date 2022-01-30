Preseason soccer: Kansas City, Colorado play to scoreless draw at Kino

Despite the presence of proven goal-scorers like Khiry Shelton on the field, Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City played to a nil-nil draw at Kino North Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The match was the second public event of the Desert Showcase, and the second one to end scoreless. The action was mostly in the midfield with few strong chances. Long time Kansas City attacker Dániel Sallói started the closest thing to an offensive flurry in the 22nd minute with a shot that was saved by Colorado’s Clint Irwin. A moment later, Andreu Fontas had a header that ended harmlessly away from the goal.

The best chance for Colorado, wearing green rather than the usual burgundy, came in the last minutes of the half. Fourth-year Rapid Diego Rubio, a former player for Kansas City, took a shot that went wide.

Colorado switched keepers in the second half, giving the slot to William Yarbrough. He saw little action as he faced a second half Kansas City line-up dominated by teenaged academy players (including one named Coby Jones, which probably confused long time LA Galaxy fans in the crowd). It could be said that the Rapids had the better of the offense in the second half, but that’s all relative as substitute Darren Yapi was the only one that consistently tested Kansas City keeper John Pulskamp.

After the match, Colorado coach Robin Fraser acknowledged the defensive nature of the match and praised his back line. He played both of his keepers, either of which could start, but the flow of the match made it difficult to evaluate their performances.

“Neither one had much to do, right? So it’s their decisions on the ball and distributions and a lot of that,” he said. “Because we weren’t good with the ball, we kept going back to our goalkeeper forcing them to make decisions. Ideally, we wouldn’t do that…but what they did with the ball was part of the evaluation.”

“I thought both were fine today,” he added.

On the other side, Kansas City coach Peter Vermes looked at the match as a way to get his starters minutes on the field.

“Our expectation was to get 45 minutes out of the players today,” Vermes said. “I thought from a play perspective and a conditioning point of view I thought we were in a pretty good place.”

“I would have liked to have created a few more chances from the first group,” he added.

That was likely a common sentiment in the crowd as well.

Don’t call it 'chippy'

Goals, and even strong chances, were lacking in the match, but two yellow cards were issued because of a 25th minute tussle between SKC’s Scottish winger Johnny Russell and Colorado’s Lucas Esteves, a player on loan from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

Russell got under the skin of Colorado’s players and was subject to things like jersey tugs and clipping, but that was the only moment that he seemed to lash out. He explained why after the match.

“I’m a competitive guy. I like the physical side of the game,” he said. “What I don’t like is when one of their players says he has blood in his mouth, so there was contact. But then to spit, I’m not taking that...I think that’s disgusting, especially spitting blood towards Khiry. So that’s why I went over.”

“There’s no place for that,” he said.

- 30 -