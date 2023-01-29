Martinez & Harrouch earn medalist honors as Pima women open golf season

The Pima Community College women’s golf team opened the 2023 season with its hosted Pima Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at the Randolph Dell Urich Golf Course.

The Aztecs finished in third place with an overall score of 662, improving their second round score by six-strokes (334-328). Mesa Community College placed first with 627 (305-322) while South Mountain Community College took second place with a 650 (320-330). Estrella Mountain Community College was fourth with 763 (371-392).

Sophomore Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) closed out the final round with a 6-over par 76 as she took second place with a total of 153 (77-76).

Sophomore Maria Harrouch placed fourth as she also shot a 76 in Sunday’s round. She had a total score of 154 (78-76).

Freshman Kayley Yanez (Marana HS) shot a 172 (86-86) while fellow freshman Myranda Moreno (Tucson Magnet HS) closed it out with a 183 (93-90).

The Aztecs will play in the Mesa CC Invitational on Feb. 14-15 at the Dobson Ranch Golf Course in Mesa. Teams begin to tee off on both days at 9 a.m.