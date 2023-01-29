TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Martinez & Harrouch earn medalist honors as Pima women open golf season
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Martinez & Harrouch earn medalist honors as Pima women open golf season

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomores Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) and Maria Harrouch earned medalist honors to open the 2023 season at the Pima Invitational (with coach Marcus Smith). Martinez was the top Pima finisher as she took second place with a score of 153 (77-76).
    Photos by Raymond Suarez and Stephanie van LatumSophomores Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) and Maria Harrouch earned medalist honors to open the 2023 season at the Pima Invitational (with coach Marcus Smith). Martinez was the top Pima finisher as she took second place with a score of 153 (77-76).

The Pima Community College women’s golf team opened the 2023 season with its hosted Pima Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at the Randolph Dell Urich Golf Course.

The Aztecs finished in third place with an overall score of 662, improving their second round score by six-strokes (334-328). Mesa Community College placed first with 627 (305-322) while South Mountain Community College took second place with a 650 (320-330). Estrella Mountain Community College was fourth with 763 (371-392).

Sophomore Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) closed out the final round with a 6-over par 76 as she took second place with a total of 153 (77-76).

Sophomore Maria Harrouch placed fourth as she also shot a 76 in Sunday’s round. She had a total score of 154 (78-76).

Freshman Kayley Yanez (Marana HS) shot a 172 (86-86) while fellow freshman Myranda Moreno (Tucson Magnet HS) closed it out with a 183 (93-90).

The Aztecs will play in the Mesa CC Invitational on Feb. 14-15 at the Dobson Ranch Golf Course in Mesa. Teams begin to tee off on both days at 9 a.m.

Filed under

sports, golf, college,

Read more about

angelica martinez, aztecs, maria harrouch, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder