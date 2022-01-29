Colorado, Kansas City soccer teams visit Kino in preseason clash

Saturday's preseason soccer contest at Kino North Stadium will feature two MLS originals. Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids have played at Kino numerous times over the decade Tucson has hosted preseason, but it's the new faces that fans of those teams will be watching.

Midfielder Kellyn Acosta had 19 starts in Colorado's surprising run to the conference championship in 2021, but he will be on the field for LAFC this season after a trade was announced earlier this month. A Dutch newspaper has reported that another midfielder, Cole Bassett, who was tied for the team's leading scorer in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, will be on loan to storied Rotterdam club Feyenoord.

The team has plenty of options at midfield, but they will also have a new player to debut in one-named Brazillian attacking midfielder Max. The 20 year-old just finished off two very successful seasons for Rio de Janeiro champion Flamengo and is part of the current standard for MLS international signings.

"The league is a steadily evolving organism," said Colorado coach Robin Frasier at a press conference earlier this week. "When the league started, we spent a lot of money on aging superstars. We felt like that's what we needed to do to get people in the stands. It's really great to see that we've transitioned away from that. Now when we sign foreign players, it's young players."

On the other side of the field will be a Kansas City team that has maintained consistency in both its line-up and spot high up on the league table for years. Who will be out on the field will be a bit of a mystery, however. The team's previous match was a closed door session with the U.S. national team, and three international signings, including Cypriot player Marinos Tzionis, hadn't arrived as of a press conference earlier this week.

Tzionis, the website Blue Testament reports, has been talked about as a back up striker for Khiry Shelton, a "false 9" or a winger. His role in the squad is one of many things still up in the air. It will be hard, coach Peter Vermes admits, to see what his team will look like because he hasn't been able to get them all together for preseason.

"You've got guys out for different reasons, so it's not consistent" he said at a press conference this week. "There is a positive to that. Different guys are getting reps that they don't normally get…It's going to be a process. I have a big feeling it's going to run into the beginning of the season."

The match kicks off at 4 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

- 30 -