Pima baseball opens 2022 season going 4-0 at inaugural Rich Alday Invitational

The Pima Community College baseball team opened the 2022 season on Friday and Saturday hosting the Rich Alday Invitational at Reid Park.

The Aztecs outscored their opponents 40-19, earning two run-rule victories against fellow NJCAA Division I ball clubs.

Sophomore Emilio Corona was one of the stand-out bats for the Aztecs as he went 7 for 13 (.538) with nine RBIs, seven runs scored, five walks, two home runs, two doubles, a triple and two stolen bases in four games.

SATURDAY

Pima CC Aztecs 13, El Paso CC Tejanos 12: Sophomore Jose Enriquez hit a walk-off RBI single on the first pitch he saw in the 9th to win it. The Aztecs rallied three times as they trailed 5-0 heading in the 3rd inning, 10-9 heading into the bottom of the 6th and finally 12-11 in the 9th.

Enriquez finished 2 for 6 with two RBIs. Corona was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Sophomores Preston Clifford (Sabino HS), Fernando Loera, Trent Kiraly and Alec Acevedo each had two RBIs while Loera and freshman Kaden Stremick each scored three runs.

Sophomore Chaison Miklich got the win (1-0) as he pitched three and two-third innings in relief giving up two runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

EPCC 1 0 4 0 0 5 0 0 2 12 13 3

PCC 0 0 6 1 2 2 0 0 2 13 17 3

Pima CC Aztecs 13, Lamar CC Runnin’ Lopes 3 (7 innings): The Aztecs ended the game with three runs in the 7th inning to give them the run-rule victory.

Freshman Darius Garcia picked up the win (1-0) as he started the game and pitched four innings giving up one hit with nine strikeouts and two walks.

The offense scored three runs in the 2nd inning and four runs in the 6th to keep a sizeable lead.

Corona finished the game 1 for 2 with two runs and three walks. Sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) was a flawless 3 for 3 with an RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Freshman Gage Mestas went 3 for 5 with two RBIs while Acevedo was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Enriquez, sophomore Bradon Zastrow, and freshman Braedon Mondeau each had two RBIs.

The Aztecs also finished with seven stolen bases for the game.

LCC 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 6 2

PCC 1 3 0 1 1 4 3 13 12 0

FRIDAY

Pima CC Aztecs 15, Colorado Northwestern CC Spartans 2 (7 innings): The Aztecs scored six runs in the first inning played of the season taking control from the start.

Corona led the offense going 3 for 3 with two home runs in the 1st and 4th innings with seven RBIs and three runs scored. He fell a double short of hitting for the cycle. The Aztecs had 18 hits for the game.

Sophomore Josh Lackner went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored while Clifford was 3 for 5 with two runs. Kiraly, Enriquez and Mestas also each had an RBI for the game.

Sophomore Jaren Jackson started and picked up the win (1-0), going three and one-third innings while giving up two runs (none earned) on one hit with two strikeouts and five walks.

CNCC 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 1

PCC 6 0 5 3 0 1 x 15 18 1

Pima CC Aztecs 9, New Mexico Junior College Thunderbirds 2: The Aztecs scored five runs in the 3rd inning as the pitching staff did the rest.

Enriquez, Corona and Loera had RBI hits as part of the 3rd inning. Enriquez finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs while Corona went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Clifford was 2 for 5 with two runs.

Freshman Aiden May (1-0) started the game and pitched three and one-third innings, giving up two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Freshman Matt Cornelius came in for relief and threw three and two-third innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

NMJC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 7 3

PCC 0 0 5 0 0 2 0 2 x 9 10 1

Coach’s Quote: “I thought we had a great weekend honoring Coach Alday. The tournament was a great success and we are looking forward to doing it again next year,” Pima baseball coach Ken Jacome said. “I thought our guys did a good job all weekend. We had a lot of players contribute and help us win games. We still have a lot of work on but I was very happy with their play.

“Lots of young freshmen with quality innings and at-bats. Looking forward to getting back to Aztec Field on Wednesday for our DH (doubleheader).”

The Aztecs will host a doubleheader against Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday at the West Campus Aztec Field part of the Chapman Automotive Sports Complex. First game is at 11 a.m.

