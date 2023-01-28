Begay nets 19 as Aztec women round up Yavapai College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (17-4, 10-3 in ACCAC) broke away in the second quarter and produced its sixth straight win on Saturday against Yavapai College (7-12, 4-9).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs outscored the Roughriders 33-9 in the second quarter and went on to win 82-69. The Aztecs have won 11 of their last 12 games.

The Roughriders finished the first quarter on a 10-2 run to put the Aztecs down 19-12. Pima responded right away to open the second quarter with back-to-back buckets from sophomore Torrance Begay (Page HS) and a three-pointer by sophomore Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) to tie it up at 19-19 forcing the Roughriders to call timeout.

Down 23-22 with 5:29 left in the second quarter, the Aztecs went on a 11-0 run that featured two 3-pointers from sophomore Aiona Johnson and one from sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS). Freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) capped off the run with two free throws to make it 33-23 with 3:52 remaining in the half. Up 36-28, the Aztecs closed out the final three minutes of the half with a 9-0 run that was capped off by Chavez’s three-pointer at the buzzer to make it 45-28.

Up 65-53, the Aztecs used a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to halt momentum that Yavapai was starting to build to make it 72-53. The Roughriders cut it to 15 points at 75-60 but sophomore Torrance Begay (Page HS) hit a three-pointer to help seal it.

Begay scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half as she went 7 for 12 from the field. She also added five rebounds and two steals.

Acosta produced a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds as she secured her fifth straight game with double digit rebounds. She also had three steals and a block.

Chavez closed out the game with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists while sophomore Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS) added 11 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Johnson also scored in double figures off the bench with 10 points and seven rebounds. Addleman contributed with eight points, nine rebounds and two steals.

The Aztecs will play at Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.