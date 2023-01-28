Peterson, Gardner & 4x400 relay team take Pima school records at Paradise Valley indoor meet

The Pima Community College women’s and men’s track & field teams competed at the Paradise Valley CC Indoor Invitational on Saturday in Phoenix.

The Aztecs set down another three indoor school records, improved on two previous national qualifiers and closed in on some qualifying times.

Freshman Brooke Peterson (Mingus HS) set the Pima indoor school record in the Pole Vault as she took first place with a mark of 3.75 meters (12-feet, 3.50-inches). Her previous mark was set at 3.00 meters (9-10). She broke Jaida Olson’s (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) previous record of 3.55 meters (11-7) set last year.

In men’s competition, sophomore Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) took first place and broke the indoor school record in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8 minutes, 38.15 seconds. It also earned him a national qualifying time.

The 4x400 relay team of sophomore Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde HS), freshman Broden Cahoon, sophomore Nathan Plant and sophomore Orion Barger (Canyon del Oro HS) broke the school indoor record and grabbed a national qualifying time at 3:15.47.

Sophomore Trey Tintinger improved on his national qualifying mark in the High Jump as he finished with a mark of 2.05 meters (6-feet, 8.75-inches). He set his qualifier at 2.00 meters (6-6.75) last week in the Pima Invitational.

Spalding took third place in the 200-meter race but is listed second all-time in indoor school records with a time of 21.77. He fell short of a national qualifying time, which is set at 21.70.

The Aztecs will compete in the Central Arizona College Indoor Invitational next Saturday in Coolidge.