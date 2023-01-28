Baker nets 28 as Pima men drain 16 3-pointers to beat Yavapai

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (18-3, 10-3 in ACCAC) put on another sharpshooting display on Saturday against Yavapai College (6-15, 3-10).

The No. 16-ranked Aztecs hit 16 three-pointers and shot 57 percent from the field on their way to beat the Roughriders 91-69. The Aztecs never trailed in the game.

The Aztecs went on a 19-4 run in the first half to go up 30-14 with under nine minutes left. Freshman Dillan Baker (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit his fourth 3-pointer of the half to give Pima their biggest lead at 44-21 with 1:53 left. The Aztecs led 44-25 at the break.

The Pumas gained some momentum as they cut Pima’s lead to 10 at 61-51 but two free throws from freshman Jaylen Alexander made it 63-51 with 8:23 left. The Aztecs got a boost in the second half from sophomore Cesar Saenz (Sabino HS), who was scoreless in the first half. He drained a three-pointer to halt Yavapai’s momentum to make it 68-53 with 7:05 left in the game. He hit his next three-pointer to give them more breathing room at 71-55. He scored his third trey of the half to make it 79-60 with 4:08 left to help close it out.

Baker finished with a game-high 28 points on 11 for 16 shooting and 6 for 8 from three-point range. He also had seven rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Mike Pope was 6 for 9 from the field and 5 for 8 from beyond the arc as he finished with 17 points and five assists.

Sophomore Traivar Jackson closed it out with 14 points after going 7 for 11 from the field. He had four rebounds, nine assists and four blocks. Freshman Jaylen Alexander posted 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Saenz had nine points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Aztecs are back on the road on Wednesday when they play at Scottsdale Community College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.