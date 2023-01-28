Pima baseball sweeps Paradise Valley for 2nd straight day

The Pima Community College baseball team (4-0) played another non-conference doubleheader against Paradise Valley Community College as Saturday’s games were held at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

The Aztecs won both games, but the Pumas made it interesting. Sophomore Hunter Faildo finished the day 4 for 7 with three RBIs and three runs scored. The Aztecs got quality starts from freshman Alessandro Castro (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) and sophomore Anthony Imhoff (Queen Creek HS).

• Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 7, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 6: The Aztecs went on a tear in the 1st inning scoring seven runs. The Pumas rallied scoring one run in the 6th and five in the 7th inning, but the Aztecs got the final out to pick up the win.

The Aztecs got two straight RBI hits from sophomore Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) and Faildo, who later scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0. Freshman Antonio Avila drew a bases loaded walk to plate freshman Benji Cazares (Tucson Magnet HS). Sophomores Joey Adge, Luis Garcia (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Gage Mestas all had RBIs in the inning.

Mestas and Faildo each finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Mondeau was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Castro picked up the win (1-0) as he pitched five innings giving up three hits with one strikeout on 66 pitches. Freshman Ruben Castro (Tucson Magnet HS) picked up his first save as he threw two-thirds of an inning, giving up two runs (two earned) on one hit with one walk.

PVCC 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 6 6 2

PCC 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 9 0

W – A. Castro (1-0). SV – R. Castro (1). 2B: Mondeau

• Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 9, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 7: The Aztecs took the lead in the early innings again, but the Pumas’ bats kept things close in the later innings.

Cazares hit an RBI single with one out and freshman David Shackelford followed with a 2-run RBI single to make it 3-0. Cazares later scored to make it 4-0 on a fielder’s choice play

The Aztecs tacked on another four runs in the 2nd inning as Faildo hit a 2-run RBI double and scored on Cazares’ RBI double to make it 7-0. Sophomore Rocco Gump (Seton Catholic HS) capped off the inning after he drove in Cazares with an RBI single to make it 8-0.

The Pumas scored six runs in the 6th inning and one run in the 9th but the Aztecs closed it out to secure the sweep.

The middle of the order of Stucky, Faildo, Cazares and Shackelford combined to go 9 for 17 (.529) with six RBIs and five runs scored. Faildo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Cazares was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two doubles. Shackelford finished 2 for 5 with two RBIs.

Imhoff threw four shutout innings as he picked up the win (1-0) with two strikeouts and two walks. Freshman J.T. Drake nabbed his second save of the season after throwing three innings, giving up one run (one earned) on two hits with three strikeouts.

PVCC 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 1 7 6 1

PCC 4 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 x 9 13 1

W – Imhoff (1-0). SV – Drake (2). 2B: Cazares 2, Faildo. 3B: Stucky. SB: Avila, Mestas, Gump.

The Aztecs will head to Mesa, AZ for the Zinger Classic held at Sloan Park on Friday and Saturday with a possible game on Sunday. They will play Salt Lake Community College on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and the College of Southern Nevada at 2 p.m.