Munoz scores 8, draws 6 walks as Pima softball goes 1-2
Munoz scores 8, draws 6 walks as Pima softball goes 1-2

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) crossed home plate on eight occasions on Friday as she also finished with six walks and two doubles on the day. Pima Softball went 1-2 in the first day of the CSN Kickoff Classic in Henderson, NV. The Aztecs play two games on Saturday to close out play.
    Photo by Stephanie van Latum 2022Sophomore Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) crossed home plate on eight occasions on Friday as she also finished with six walks and two doubles on the day. Pima Softball went 1-2 in the first day of the CSN Kickoff Classic in Henderson, NV. The Aztecs play two games on Saturday to close out play.

The Pima Community College softball team (1-2) opened the 2023 season on Friday as part of the College of Southern Nevada Kickoff Classic in Henderson, Nev.

The Aztecs went 1-2 on the day. They dropped their first game of the day to Salt Lake Community College 17-5 in five innings but bounced back to top Snow College 12-9. The Aztecs closed out the day falling to Northeastern Junior College 8-6.

Sophomore lead-off hitter Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished the day with eight runs scored, six walks and two doubles.

The Aztecs hit two home runs in their win over Snow College. Freshman Camila Zepeda (Tucson Magnet HS) hit a 3-run shot in the 1st inning and sophomore Alejandra Castro hit a solo homer in the 6th inning.

Freshman Genesis Zazueta (Tucson Magnet HS) picked up the win (1-0) against Snow College. Sophomore Alissandra Montiel (Cholla HS) took both losses (0-2).

The Aztecs are back on it on Saturday in the final day of the CSN Kickoff Classic. They play the College of Southern Idaho at 9 a.m. and close it out against host College of Southern Nevada at 11:30 a.m.

Salt Lake CC Bruins 17, Pima CC Aztecs 5 (5 innings)

Pima CC Aztecs 12, Snow College Badgers 9

Northeastern JC Plainswomen 8, Pima CC Aztecs 6

