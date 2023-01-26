TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pima's Luisa Chavez named ACCAC Division II Basketball Player of the Week
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Pima's Luisa Chavez named ACCAC Division II Basketball Player of the Week

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore guard Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) owas named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week after she averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in Pima's wins at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Central Arizona College. The Aztecs host Yavapai College on Saturday at the West Campus Gym. Tipoff at 4:00 p.m.
    Photos by Brian Halbach and Stephanie van LatumSophomore guard Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) owas named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week after she averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in Pima's wins at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Central Arizona College. The Aztecs host Yavapai College on Saturday at the West Campus Gym. Tipoff at 4:00 p.m.

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team continued to roll as it took home two road victories for the week of Jan. 15-21 and a key piece to its success got ACCAC conference honors.

Sophomore guard Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week.

Chavez averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and was a flawless 6 for 6 from the free throw line as the Aztecs picked up wins at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Central Arizona College.

Chavez capped off the win at Central Arizona with a double-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and added four steals and three blocks.

She has played and started in all 20 games this season and is averaging 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She had nine points and 10 rebounds in Pima’s 74-43 win against Phoenix College on Wednesday for Pima’s fifth straight win.

The No. 12 ranked Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday when they host Yavapai College. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

Filed under

sports, basketball, college,

Read more about

accac player of the week, aztecs, luisa chavez, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder