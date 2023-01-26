Pima's Luisa Chavez named ACCAC Division II Basketball Player of the Week

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team continued to roll as it took home two road victories for the week of Jan. 15-21 and a key piece to its success got ACCAC conference honors.

Sophomore guard Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week.

Chavez averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and was a flawless 6 for 6 from the free throw line as the Aztecs picked up wins at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Central Arizona College.

Chavez capped off the win at Central Arizona with a double-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and added four steals and three blocks.

She has played and started in all 20 games this season and is averaging 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She had nine points and 10 rebounds in Pima’s 74-43 win against Phoenix College on Wednesday for Pima’s fifth straight win.

The No. 12 ranked Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday when they host Yavapai College. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.