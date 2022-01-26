Pima women's bench scores 43 to spark win over Phoenix College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (14-7, 7-5 in ACCAC) took control in the fourth quarter on Wednesday in its game against Phoenix College (6-12, 2-7).

The No. 13-ranked Aztecs collected an 80-58 victory after outscoring the Bears 27-14 in the final quarter. The Aztecs’ biggest lead of the game was 22 points.

The Aztecs took a 32-29 lead at halftime but the Bears came out in third quarter and snagged a 35-34 lead with 7:31 left. Pima countered with a 12-4 run to make it 46-39. The Aztecs held a 53-44 lead after the third quarter.

Freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) scored 13 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. She scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter. She also had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Pima bench scored 43 points for the game as three players scored in double figures. Freshman Camryn Nockideneh (Page HS) finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists while freshman Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS) shot 5 for 8 from the field with 11 points. Freshman Jaden Leslie (Dobson HS) added 10 points.

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday when they host Glendale Community College. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

