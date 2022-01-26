sticky zone 56764
Pima women's bench scores 43 to spark win over Phoenix College

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (14-7, 7-5 in ACCAC) took control in the fourth quarter on Wednesday in its game against Phoenix College (6-12, 2-7).

The No. 13-ranked Aztecs collected an 80-58 victory after outscoring the Bears 27-14 in the final quarter. The Aztecs’ biggest lead of the game was 22 points.

The Aztecs took a 32-29 lead at halftime but the Bears came out in third quarter and snagged a 35-34 lead with 7:31 left. Pima countered with a 12-4 run to make it 46-39. The Aztecs held a 53-44 lead after the third quarter.

Freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) scored 13 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. She scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter. She also had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Pima bench scored 43 points for the game as three players scored in double figures. Freshman Camryn Nockideneh (Page HS) finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists while freshman Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS) shot 5 for 8 from the field with 11 points. Freshman Jaden Leslie (Dobson HS) added 10 points.

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday when they host Glendale Community College. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Photo by Stephanie van Latum

Freshman Priscila Varela was one of the contributors off the bench as she scored 11 points on 5 for 8 shooting in Pima's 80-58 win over Phoenix College. The bench scored 43 points for the game. The Aztecs improved to 14-7 overall and 7-5 in ACCAC conference play.

(13) Pima CC Aztecs 80, Phoenix College Bears 58 

PC     11   18   15   14   58
PCC  18   14   21   27   80

