Jackson pops off with 33 points & 8 blocks as Pima men stop 4-game skid

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (13-8, 5-7 in ACCAC) got one back in the win column on Wednesday as it returned to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs defeated Phoenix College 94-87, snapping their 4-game losing streak.

After a Phoenix College three-pointer cut Pima's lead to 85-81 with under two minutes remaining, the Aztecs countered with a three-ball of their own when freshman Itury Kitt (Eastpointe HS) drained it from the corner. The Bears (10-9, 3-7) hit one of their own to make it a four-point lead for Pima at 88-84. Sophomore Chrishon Dixon hit four straight free throws to keep it a two-possession game and freshman Traivar Jackson’s dunk sealed it in the end.

The Aztecs took a 49-39 lead at the break but the Bears opened the second half on a 20-9 run to take a 59-58 advantage with 14:20 left. The teams exchanged baskets and lead changes for the next six minutes. There were 12 lead changes for the game.

Down 69-66 with 8:27 remaining, the Aztecs went on a 7-0 run to retake the lead at 73-69 with 6:51 left on the clock and never relinquished the lead again.

Jackson scored a game-high 33 points after going 14 for 17 from the field. He finished with eight blocks and five steals.

Kitt went 6 for 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 from three-point range, and finished with 21 points.

Freshman Jalen Johnson provided a first half spark with 13 of his 15 points. He went 6 for 10 from the field and added six rebounds.

Freshman Pierce Sterling was the other Aztecs player in double figures with 12 points on 5 for 7 shooting, along with six rebounds and eight assists.

Dixon fell short of a triple-double as he posted nine points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) had four points and 10 rebounds.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Gym on Saturday hosting Glendale Community College. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

