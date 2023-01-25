TucsonSentinel.com
Bench scores 37 pts as Pima women cruise to 5th straight win
sports

Aztec basketball

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Jordan Joe and sophomore Camilla Norton helped lead the Pima bench in scoring 37 total points. Joe finished with 11 points and Norton hit three-pointers and closed it out with nine points as the No. 12 ranked Aztecs women's basketball team cruised to a 74-43 win over Phoenix College for their fifth straight win. The Aztecs are 16-4 overall and 9-3 in ACCAC conference play.
The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (16-4, 9-3 in ACCAC) picked up its fifth straight win on Wednesday as the Aztecs put away Phoenix College (2-16, 0-12).

The No. 12 ranked Aztecs dominated the first quarter and lead by double digits through the rest of the game beating the Bears 74-43. Pima lead 23-7 after the first quarter.

The Aztecs took a 38-17 lead at the break. They scored the first six points of the third quarter and outscored the Bears 19-10. The Aztecs opened the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to make it 69-30.

Sophomore Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS) scored 11 points while freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) produced her fourth straight game with double-digit rebounds finishing with 10 points and 13 boards.

The bench helped put the game away in the second half as they scored a total of 37 points. Freshman Jordan Joe led the way with 11 points on 4 for 7 shooting. Sophomore Camilla Norton (Casteel HS) went 3 for 6 from three-point range with nine points. Freshman Taina Lee added seven points and two assists.

The Aztecs swept the regular season head-to-head meetings with the Bears as they won 70-34 on Nov. 30.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday when they play Yavapai College. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

— 30 —

