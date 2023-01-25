TucsonSentinel.com
PCC picked to host Division II national soccer tourneys
sports

PCC picked to host Division II national soccer tourneys

Pima Community College Aztecs to again host National Junior College Athletic Association contests

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • The NJCAA has selected Tucson and Pima Community College to host the Division II Men's and Women's Soccer National Tournaments for the second straight year. The tournament will be from November 12-18.
The National Junior College Athletic Association has selected Tucson and Pima Community College to be the hosts of two upcoming national tournaments.

Tucson will be the host city for the NJCAA Division II men’s and women’s soccer contests for the second straight year. The tournaments will be held Nov. 12-18, 2023 at Kino North Sports Complex.

The last tournament brought in 24 teams (12 men, 12 women), including visitors and fans, from all over the country. All the games were played at the Kino North Stadium and the North Grandstand.

“The responses were incredible as to the facilities and the weather,” Pima Athletic Director Jim Monaco said. “Teams loved Tucson and all it had to offer.”

Prairie State College, from Chicago Heights, Ill., claimed the program’s first Division II national championship on the men’s side and the Phoenix College women’s soccer team took home the program’s second Division II crown.

“Hosting the 2022 NJCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Soccer National Tournaments last year was an incredible economic boon for Tucson,” said Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert. “Over 2,600 individuals attended—750 players, plus their coaches and staff, and family members and fans—bringing in nearly $1.5 million into our community. PCC is incredibly honored to have been chosen to host this national event again this year.”

