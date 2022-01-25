sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Sports

Pima soccer standout Manzo named Aztec Student-Athlete of the Week

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College men’s soccer player Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) was selected as the Chapman Automotive Aztecs Student-Athlete of the Week on Tuesday for the week of Jan. 17-23.

Manzo, a sophomore forward, was named the United Soccer Coaches Men’s Soccer Junior College Division II Player of the Year last month. He accepted his plaque at the United Soccer Coaches National Convention in Kansas City over the weekend. 

Manzo scored the final penalty kick that secured the NJCAA Division II National Championship on Nov. 20. He was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

He played and started in all 21 games this season, scoring 12 goals with eight assists. In his Pima career, Manzo helped the Aztecs to a 46-7-3 overall record with three appearances at the NJCAA National Tournament. Manzo has been a team captain the last two seasons.

“Leadership to me means trying to help the people you’re working with being better and push them to be the best they can be,” Manzo said. “I’ve been that “let the work speak for itself” type of person and player.”

Manzo volunteered and took score for the penalty shootout event at the Fort Lowell Shootout. He has also been involved with FC Tucson Soccer Youth camps. Manzo was also involved in putting together care packages for the homeless in Nogales.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo by Raymond Suarez

Aztecs Men's Soccer sophomore forward Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) was selected the Aztec Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of January 17-23. He accepted his United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II Player of the Year plaque at their national convention in Kansas City over the weekend. He was a team captain the last two seasons and volunteered at the Fort Lowell Shootout and FC Tucson Youth Soccer.

Categories

breaking, sports, soccer, college

Read more about

aztecs, francisco manzo, pcc,

More by Raymond Suarez