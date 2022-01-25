Pima soccer standout Manzo named Aztec Student-Athlete of the Week

Pima Community College men’s soccer player Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) was selected as the Chapman Automotive Aztecs Student-Athlete of the Week on Tuesday for the week of Jan. 17-23.

Manzo, a sophomore forward, was named the United Soccer Coaches Men’s Soccer Junior College Division II Player of the Year last month. He accepted his plaque at the United Soccer Coaches National Convention in Kansas City over the weekend.

Manzo scored the final penalty kick that secured the NJCAA Division II National Championship on Nov. 20. He was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

He played and started in all 21 games this season, scoring 12 goals with eight assists. In his Pima career, Manzo helped the Aztecs to a 46-7-3 overall record with three appearances at the NJCAA National Tournament. Manzo has been a team captain the last two seasons.

“Leadership to me means trying to help the people you’re working with being better and push them to be the best they can be,” Manzo said. “I’ve been that “let the work speak for itself” type of person and player.”

Manzo volunteered and took score for the penalty shootout event at the Fort Lowell Shootout. He has also been involved with FC Tucson Soccer Youth camps. Manzo was also involved in putting together care packages for the homeless in Nogales.

