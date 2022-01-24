Pima women's basketball snaps 4-game skid with rout of South Mountain

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (13-7, 6-5 in ACCAC) got back in the win column on Monday as it won big over South Mountain Community College (1-9, 0-6) at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The No. 13-ranked Aztecs dominated the Cougars 92-45 snapping their 4-game losing streak.

The Aztecs took a 20-11 lead after the first quarter and held a 44-23 lead after outscoring South Mountain 24-12 in the second quarter.

The Aztecs started off the third quarter on a 13-1 run to take a 57-24 lead. The Aztecs sealed the win with a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to make it 88-38.

The Aztecs produced four players in double figures. Freshman Jaden Leslie (Dobson HS) came off the bench and scored a team-high 13 points. Freshman Camryn Nockideneh (Page HS) went 5 for 5 from the field and scored 11 points. The Pima bench scored 50 points for the game.

Freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) shot 5 for 9 from the field and had 12 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sophomore Melissa Simmons finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Sophomore Keara Felix fell short of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Freshmen Aiona Johnson and Torrance Begay (Page HS) each finished with eight points.

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday against Phoenix College. Tipoff is set 5:30 p.m.

- 30 -