Spalding & Orion break PCC indoor track school records

The Pima Community College men’s and women’s track & field teams opened the 2023 season on Saturday hosting the Chapman Automotive Aztec Indoor Invitational at the West Campus Aztec Track.

Sophomore Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde HS) broke a Pima indoor school record and earned two national qualifying times. He set a new record in the 60-meter race with a time of 6.84 seconds. He also secured a national qualifying time in the 400 meters at 48.35.

Sophomore Orion Barger (Canyon del Oro HS) broke the Pima indoor school record for the 600 meters, finishing with a time of 1 minute, 18.96 seconds.

Freshman Trey Tintinger took first place in the High Jump event and earned a national qualifying mark with a jump of 2.00 meters (6-feet, 6.75-inches).

Freshman Kayden Gonzalez-Cockrell earned the top spot in the Triple Jump with a mark of 14.65 meters (48-0.75), which earned him a national qualifier.

Sophomore Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) finished second in the 5,000-meter race and earned a national qualifying time of 15:04.38.

In women’s competition, freshman Brooke Peterson (Mingus Union HS) snagged first place in the Pole Vault with a national qualifying vault of 3.00 meters (9-feet, 10-inches).

The Aztecs will compete at the Paradise Valley CC Indoor Invitational in Phoenix on Saturday. Events will begin at 10 a.m.