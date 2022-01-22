Pima women net 4th straight loss, get trounced at Central Arizona

The Pima Community College women’s basketball (12-7, 5-5 in ACCAC) dropped a fourth straight game on Saturday at Central Arizona College (14-3, 7-1).

The No. 11-ranked Aztecs (Division II) fell 83-65 to the No. 17 ranked Vaqueras. This was the third straight game against an NJCAA Division I nationally ranked opponent and fourth straight game against an ACCAC Division I opponent.

The Aztecs trailed early as they were outscored 20-8 in the first quarter and down 42-27 at halftime.

Sophomore Melissa Simmons scored a team-high 14 points as she went 4 for 9 from three-point range.

Freshman Jaslyn Booker (Buena HS) went 3 for 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free throw line as she finished with 11 points to go along with six rebounds.

Sophomore Keara Felix posted seven points and six rebounds while freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) had seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Freshman Jaden Leslie (Dobson HS) also contributed with seven points.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Gymnasium on Monday for a make-up game from Dec. 8 against South Mountain Community College. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

