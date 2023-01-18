Chavez net 19, Acosta grabs 16 as Pima women beat Chandler-Gilbert

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (14-4, 7-3 in ACCAC) built a double-digit lead in the first half and maintained it for much of the second half on Wednesday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (7-10, 3-7).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs defeated the Coyotes 68-56, winning their eighth in the last nine games.

The Aztecs took an 11-6 lead after the first quarter and got a boost from sophomore Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) and her three-point shooting in the second. She hit back-to-back treys that were assisted by sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) to give Pima their first double digit lead at 19-8. She capped off her 12-point quarter with her fourth three-pointer to make it 27-14, and with Addleman’s basket, took their biggest lead of the half at 29-14. The Aztecs led 37-27 heading into the locker room.

With the Aztecs up 55-44, sophomore Torrance Begay (Page HS) drained a three-pointer to make it 58-44 with 6:46 left in the game. The Aztecs led by as much as 15 points on three occasions in the final quarter.

Chavez finished with a team-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists.

Addleman flirted with a triple-double as she finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. She went 5 for 9 from the field.

Freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) was a force on the glass as she finished with 16 rebounds to go along with seven points and three blocks.

Begay scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter. She also finished with seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

The Aztecs will return to the road on Saturday when they play Central Arizona College. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.