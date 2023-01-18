TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Chavez net 19, Acosta grabs 16 as Pima women beat Chandler-Gilbert
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Chavez net 19, Acosta grabs 16 as Pima women beat Chandler-Gilbert

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) scored a team-high 19 points along with five rebounds and three assists while freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) grabbed 16 rebounds as well as seven points and three blocks in No. 12 ranked Pima's 68-56 win at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. The Aztecs are 14-4 overall and 7-3 in ACCAC conference play.
    Photos by Stephanie van LatumSophomore Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) scored a team-high 19 points along with five rebounds and three assists while freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) grabbed 16 rebounds as well as seven points and three blocks in No. 12 ranked Pima's 68-56 win at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. The Aztecs are 14-4 overall and 7-3 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (14-4, 7-3 in ACCAC) built a double-digit lead in the first half and maintained it for much of the second half on Wednesday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (7-10, 3-7).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs defeated the Coyotes 68-56, winning their eighth in the last nine games.

The Aztecs took an 11-6 lead after the first quarter and got a boost from sophomore Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) and her three-point shooting in the second. She hit back-to-back treys that were assisted by sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) to give Pima their first double digit lead at 19-8. She capped off her 12-point quarter with her fourth three-pointer to make it 27-14, and with Addleman’s basket, took their biggest lead of the half at 29-14. The Aztecs led 37-27 heading into the locker room.

With the Aztecs up 55-44, sophomore Torrance Begay (Page HS) drained a three-pointer to make it 58-44 with 6:46 left in the game. The Aztecs led by as much as 15 points on three occasions in the final quarter.

Chavez finished with a team-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists.

Addleman flirted with a triple-double as she finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. She went 5 for 9 from the field.

Freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) was a force on the glass as she finished with 16 rebounds to go along with seven points and three blocks.

Begay scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter. She also finished with seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

The Aztecs will return to the road on Saturday when they play Central Arizona College. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

(12) Pima CC Aztecs 68, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 56 

PCC      11   26   18   13   68
CGCC    6    21   17   12   56

Filed under

breaking, sports, basketball, college,

Read more about

angel addleman, aztecs, dominique acosta, luisa chavez, pcc, torrance begay

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

(12) Pima CC Aztecs 68, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 56 

PCC      11   26   18   13   68
CGCC    6    21   17   12   56

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder