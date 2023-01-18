TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Aztec men's basketball suffers first defeat since Dec. 10 at Chandler-Gilbert
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Aztec men's basketball suffers first defeat since Dec. 10 at Chandler-Gilbert

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Dillan Baker (Salpointe Catholic HS) scored a team-high 17 points but the No. 8 ranked Aztecs fell 89-64 at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, which snapped their 8-game winning streak. The Aztecs are now 16-2 overall and 8-2 in ACCAC conference play.
    Stephanie van LatumFreshman Dillan Baker (Salpointe Catholic HS) scored a team-high 17 points but the No. 8 ranked Aztecs fell 89-64 at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, which snapped their 8-game winning streak. The Aztecs are now 16-2 overall and 8-2 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (16-2, 8-2 in ACCAC) suffered a rare defeat on Wednesday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (15-3, 7-3).

The No. 8-ranked Aztecs fell to the Coyotes 89-64 snapping their 8-game winning streak. It was Pima’s first defeat since December 10 and their first loss on the road this season.

Trailing 53-34 early in the second half, the Aztecs chipped at the deficit with an 8-0 run that was capped off by freshman Dillan Baker’s (Salpointe Catholic HS) three-point play to make it 53-42. The Coyotes countered with a 7-0 run of their own to make it 60-42. Baker scored the next five points but the Coyotes scored on their next two possessions.

The Aztecs would cut the deficit to 11 points at 66-55 with under nine minutes left after sophomore Cesar Saenz (Sabino HS) scored off an inbounds steal but that’s as close as Pima would get.

In the first half, Saenz hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 19-19 but the Coyotes went on a 13-2 run to take the advantage at 32-21. The Aztecs got baskets from freshman Jaylen Alexander and sophomore Traivar Jackson to make it 32-25 but Chandler-Gilbert closed out the half on a 10-3 run in the final 4:52. The Aztecs trailed 42-28 at the break.

Baker finished with a team-high 17 points while Saenz posted 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Jackson contributed with 11 points, six assists, three steals, two rebounds and two blocks while Alexander also scored 11 points.

The Aztecs head back out on the road on Saturday when they play at Central Arizona College. Game time is set for 2 p.m.

Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 89, (8) Pima CC Aztecs 64 

PCC      28   36   64
CGCC   42   47   89

Filed under

sports, basketball, college,

Read more about

aztecs, cesar saenz, dillan baker, jaylen alexander, pcc, traivar jackson

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 89, (8) Pima CC Aztecs 64 

PCC      28   36   64
CGCC   42   47   89

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder