Aztec men's basketball suffers first defeat since Dec. 10 at Chandler-Gilbert

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (16-2, 8-2 in ACCAC) suffered a rare defeat on Wednesday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (15-3, 7-3).

The No. 8-ranked Aztecs fell to the Coyotes 89-64 snapping their 8-game winning streak. It was Pima’s first defeat since December 10 and their first loss on the road this season.

Trailing 53-34 early in the second half, the Aztecs chipped at the deficit with an 8-0 run that was capped off by freshman Dillan Baker’s (Salpointe Catholic HS) three-point play to make it 53-42. The Coyotes countered with a 7-0 run of their own to make it 60-42. Baker scored the next five points but the Coyotes scored on their next two possessions.

The Aztecs would cut the deficit to 11 points at 66-55 with under nine minutes left after sophomore Cesar Saenz (Sabino HS) scored off an inbounds steal but that’s as close as Pima would get.

In the first half, Saenz hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 19-19 but the Coyotes went on a 13-2 run to take the advantage at 32-21. The Aztecs got baskets from freshman Jaylen Alexander and sophomore Traivar Jackson to make it 32-25 but Chandler-Gilbert closed out the half on a 10-3 run in the final 4:52. The Aztecs trailed 42-28 at the break.

Baker finished with a team-high 17 points while Saenz posted 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Jackson contributed with 11 points, six assists, three steals, two rebounds and two blocks while Alexander also scored 11 points.

The Aztecs head back out on the road on Saturday when they play at Central Arizona College. Game time is set for 2 p.m.