5 score in double figures as Aztec women's basketball corrals Glendale Gauchos

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (13-4, 6-3 in ACCAC) produced a run in the second quarter and maintained its advantage in the second half on Saturday against Glendale Community College (3-13, 1-8).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs beat the Gauchos 79-62 as they earned their seventh win in the last eight games.

Up 19-17 in the first minutes of the second quarter, the Aztecs went on a 14-3 run to take a 33-20 lead with 3:17 left in the half. The Gauchos cut into the lead with a 12-4 run as Pima went into the locker room up 37-32.

The Aztecs scored the first six points of the third quarter to go back up by double digits at 43-32 with baskets by sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) and Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS).

The Aztecs took their biggest lead in the fourth quarter when sophomore Torrance Begay (Page HS) hit a three-pointer and fellow sophomore Aiona Johnson scored on the next trip down the floor as Pima went up 79-57 with 3:43 left.

The Aztecs had five scorers in double figures led by Addleman, who had a team-high 21 points as she went 8 for 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from three-point range. She also had seven rebounds and five assists.

Chavez closed out the game with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals while Begay finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. She went 6 for 10 from the field.

Johnson scored 12 points off the bench as she was 4 for 8 from the field.

Sophomore Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS) contributed with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Aztecs will be on the road for the next two games as they play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.