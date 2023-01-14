TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Sika & Kay drop double-doubles off the bench as Pima men's basketball wins 8th straight
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Sika & Kay drop double-doubles off the bench as Pima men's basketball wins 8th straight

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Toate Sika (Rincon HS) went 8 for 9 from the field and finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as the No. 10 ranked Aztecs men's basketball team won their eighth straight game after beating Glendale Community College 99-96. The Aztecs are now 16-1 overall and 8-1 in ACCAC conference play.
    Photo by Stephanie van LatumFreshman Toate Sika (Rincon HS) went 8 for 9 from the field and finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as the No. 10 ranked Aztecs men's basketball team won their eighth straight game after beating Glendale Community College 99-96. The Aztecs are now 16-1 overall and 8-1 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (16-1, 8-1 in ACCAC) picked up an eighth straight win on Saturday after beating Glendale Community College (7-9, 2-7) at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The No. 10-ranked Aztecs defeated the Gauchos 99-96 in a tightly contested game that featured 13 ties and 19 lead changes.

Down 84-80, the Aztecs went on a 14-3 run that was capped off by freshman Dillan Baker’s (Salpointe Catholic HS) basket to make it 94-87. The Gauchos countered with a 7-0 run of their own tying the game at 94-94 with 53.0 seconds left.

Freshman Jamison Kay (Gila Ridge HS) broke the tie with a three-pointer on Pima’s next possession. He also grabbed a crucial offensive rebound, which turned into two free throws by sophomore Pablo Gutierrez (Sabino HS) that made it 99-94 with 12.6 seconds left.

The Aztecs forced a tough shot for Glendale’s Jaxon Rideau at the top of the key as time expired.

The Aztecs trailed 25-12 with 13 minutes left in the first half but went on a 13-0 run to tie it at 25-25 with 8:24 left. The Aztecs held a 49-48 advantage at the break.

The Aztecs shot 55 percent from the field (42 for 76) for the game.

Sophomore Cesar Saenz (Sabino HS) finished with a team-high 24 points along with six rebounds and six assists. Fellow sophomore Traivar Jackson went 10 for 17 from the field with 20 points and six rebounds.

The Aztecs got a big boost off the bench from Kay and freshman Toate Sika (Rincon HS) as they each produced double-doubles. Sika scored 17 points after going 8 for 9 from the field and also had 11 rebounds and two steals. Kay finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aztecs hit the road for the next two games. They will play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

(10) Pima CC Aztecs 99, Glendale CC Gauchos 96

GCC   48   48   96
PCC   49   50   99

Filed under

breaking, sports, basketball, college,

Read more about

aztecs, cesar saenz, dillan baker, jamison kay, pablo gutierrez, pcc, traivar jackson

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

(10) Pima CC Aztecs 99, Glendale CC Gauchos 96

GCC   48   48   96
PCC   49   50   99

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder