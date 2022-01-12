Aztec women's basketball comeback falls short against Cochise College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (12-4, 5-2 in ACCAC) got back to ACCAC conference play on Wednesday as it hosted Cochise College (6-9, 3-5) at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The No. 8-ranked Aztecs dropped the game to Apaches 65-60.

The Aztecs led 48-47 to start the fourth quarter but the Apaches went on a 15-3 run in a little over six minutes to put Pima down by double digits at 62-51. The Aztecs called a timeout with 3:48 left.

The Aztecs put together a 7-0 run with freshman Matehya Aberle’s basket, two converted free throws by freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) and a three-pointer by Chavez to cut the deficit to 62-58.

The Aztecs called another timeout with 2:07 remaining. Aberle scored another goal to cut it to 62-60 but the Aztecs couldn’t tie it up and Cochise scored the final points of the game.

Aberle led the Aztecs with a team-high of 15 points to go along with nine rebounds. Chavez finished up with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Aztecs will hit the road for the next three games as they face off against ACCAC Division I teams. They will play at Eastern Arizona College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

- 30 -