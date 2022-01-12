 Aztec women's basketball comeback falls short against Cochise College
Sports

Aztec women's basketball comeback falls short against Cochise College

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (12-4, 5-2 in ACCAC) got back to ACCAC conference play on Wednesday as it hosted Cochise College (6-9, 3-5) at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The No. 8-ranked Aztecs dropped the game to Apaches 65-60.

The Aztecs led 48-47 to start the fourth quarter but the Apaches went on a 15-3 run in a little over six minutes to put Pima down by double digits at 62-51. The Aztecs called a timeout with 3:48 left.

The Aztecs put together a 7-0 run with freshman Matehya Aberle’s basket, two converted free throws by freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) and a three-pointer by Chavez to cut the deficit to 62-58. 

The Aztecs called another timeout with 2:07 remaining. Aberle scored another goal to cut it to 62-60 but the Aztecs couldn’t tie it up and Cochise scored the final points of the game.

Aberle led the Aztecs with a team-high of 15 points to go along with nine rebounds. Chavez finished up with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Aztecs will hit the road for the next three games as they face off against ACCAC Division I teams. They will play at Eastern Arizona College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Stephanie van Latum

Freshman Matehya Aberle (Holbrook HS) finished with a team-high 15 points to go along with nine rebounds but the No. 8 ranked Aztecs fell short against Cochise College 65-60. The Aztecs are now 12-4 overall and 5-2 in ACCAC conference play.

Cochise College Apaches 65, (8) Pima CC Aztecs 60 

CC     16   19   12   18   65
PCC   17   13   18   12   60

