TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Matehya Aberle goes for 26 points & 14 rebounds as Aztec women overcome Az Western in OT
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Matehya Aberle goes for 26 points & 14 rebounds as Aztec women overcome Az Western in OT

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Matehya Aberle (Holbrook HS) finished with a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds while fellow sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) scored 16 points (10-11 free throws) and had seven rebounds and seven assists in No. 12 ranked Women's Basketball's 85-81 win in overtime over Arizona Western College.
    Photos by Stephanie van Latum and Jasper SorensenSophomore Matehya Aberle (Holbrook HS) finished with a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds while fellow sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) scored 16 points (10-11 free throws) and had seven rebounds and seven assists in No. 12 ranked Women's Basketball's 85-81 win in overtime over Arizona Western College.

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (12-4, 5-3 in ACCAC) responded in a big way on Wednesday since having its winning streak snapped last Saturday but it took overtime to beat Arizona Western College (11-4, 4-4).

The Aztecs used an overtime run to beat the Matadors 85-81 and get back in the win column.

The Aztecs went into the extra period tied 68-68 but the Matadors came out and converted on a four-point play. The Aztecs trailed 79-74 with less than three minutes left but sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) got some momentum back for the Aztecs. She drew a foul and converted on a three-point play to cut the deficit to two points at 79-77 with 2:22 left.

The Aztecs took their first lead in overtime when sophomore Torrance Begay (Page HS) drained a three-pointer from the corner. Sophomore Matehya Aberle’s (Holbrook HS) basket followed on the next possession off an inbounds pass from sophomore Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) to put Pima up 82-79 with 41.8 seconds left.

Addleman made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 83-81 with 15.3 seconds left. The Matadors looked to tie it but Rosa Revueltas missed her shot on a drive and sophomore Aiona Johnson came down with the defensive rebound and was fouled. She hit two free throws with 3.8 seconds left to seal it. Johnson grabbed three crucial defensive boards on the last three possessions. The Aztecs finished the game on an 11-2 run.

The Aztecs led 56-51 with 7:23 left in the fourth quarter but the Matadors went on a 13-4 run to put Pima down 64-60 with 2:30 left. Addleman helped force overtime as she drove and scored a layup to tie it with 21.6 seconds left.

Aberle missed a short jumper at the end of regulation but bounced back scoring six points in the overtime. She finished the game with 26 points on 9 for 16 shooting and secured a double-double with 14 rebounds.

Addleman closed out the game with 16 points as she went 10 for 11 from the free throw stripe and also had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Sophomore Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS) went 5 for 8 from the field and had 12 points along with five rebounds.

Begay added 11 points and five rebounds while freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) scored 11 points off the bench after going 5 for 6 from the field.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday when they play Glendale Community College. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.

(12) Pima CC Aztecs 85, Arizona Western College Matadors 81 (F/OT) 

AWC    11   22   15   20   13   81
PCC      20   20   12   16   17   85

Filed under

sports, basketball, college,

Read more about

aiona johnson, angel addleman, aztecs, dominique acosta, luisa chavez, matehya aberle, pcc, priscila varela, torrance begay

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

(12) Pima CC Aztecs 85, Arizona Western College Matadors 81 (F/OT) 

AWC    11   22   15   20   13   81
PCC      20   20   12   16   17   85

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder