Matehya Aberle goes for 26 points & 14 rebounds as Aztec women overcome Az Western in OT

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (12-4, 5-3 in ACCAC) responded in a big way on Wednesday since having its winning streak snapped last Saturday but it took overtime to beat Arizona Western College (11-4, 4-4).

The Aztecs used an overtime run to beat the Matadors 85-81 and get back in the win column.

The Aztecs went into the extra period tied 68-68 but the Matadors came out and converted on a four-point play. The Aztecs trailed 79-74 with less than three minutes left but sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) got some momentum back for the Aztecs. She drew a foul and converted on a three-point play to cut the deficit to two points at 79-77 with 2:22 left.

The Aztecs took their first lead in overtime when sophomore Torrance Begay (Page HS) drained a three-pointer from the corner. Sophomore Matehya Aberle’s (Holbrook HS) basket followed on the next possession off an inbounds pass from sophomore Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) to put Pima up 82-79 with 41.8 seconds left.

Addleman made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 83-81 with 15.3 seconds left. The Matadors looked to tie it but Rosa Revueltas missed her shot on a drive and sophomore Aiona Johnson came down with the defensive rebound and was fouled. She hit two free throws with 3.8 seconds left to seal it. Johnson grabbed three crucial defensive boards on the last three possessions. The Aztecs finished the game on an 11-2 run.

The Aztecs led 56-51 with 7:23 left in the fourth quarter but the Matadors went on a 13-4 run to put Pima down 64-60 with 2:30 left. Addleman helped force overtime as she drove and scored a layup to tie it with 21.6 seconds left.

Aberle missed a short jumper at the end of regulation but bounced back scoring six points in the overtime. She finished the game with 26 points on 9 for 16 shooting and secured a double-double with 14 rebounds.

Addleman closed out the game with 16 points as she went 10 for 11 from the free throw stripe and also had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Sophomore Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS) went 5 for 8 from the field and had 12 points along with five rebounds.

Begay added 11 points and five rebounds while freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) scored 11 points off the bench after going 5 for 6 from the field.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday when they play Glendale Community College. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.