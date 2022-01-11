Pima baseball to host Rich Alday Invitational on Jan. 28-29 at Reid Park

The 2022 Pima Community College baseball season will open with a new hosted invitational in honor of Rich Alday, the program’s first head coach.

The Rich Alday Invitational will take place from Jan. 28-29 with all games at Reid Park. The fields are close to Hi Corbett Field.

The Aztecs will open the season on Friday, Jan. 28 against Colorado Northwestern Community College at 11 a.m. and then face-off against New Mexico Junior College at 3 p.m.

Pima returns to the field on Saturday, Jan. 29 and will play El Paso Community College at noon and close it out against Lamar Community College at 3:00 p.m. All of Pima’s games will be played on Field #1.

Alday was Pima baseball’s first head coach from 1974 to 1989. He returned to lead the Aztecs in 2018 and picked up his 500th career victory on Jan. 30, 2018. He finished with a record of 517-251. Alday's teams won five Arizona Junior College Athletic Conference championships and made three appearances at the NJCAA World Series in 1981, 1983 and 1985. His 1985 team finished in second place. He was named All-Region Coach of the Year in 1981, 1983 and 1985.

Alday Invitational schedule

Friday, Jan. 28

11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College vs. Pima Community College (Field #1)

2 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College vs. Cochise College (Field #5)

3 p.m. New Mexico Junior College vs. Pima Community College (Field #1)

3 p.m. Lamar Community College vs. GateWay Community College (Field #2)

3 p.m. El Paso Community College vs. Paradise Valley Community College (Field #4)

6 p.m. New Mexico Junior College vs. GateWay Community College (Field #1)

6 p.m. Lamar Community College vs. Paradise Valley Community College (Field #2)

6 p.m. El Paso Community College vs. Cochise College (Field #4)

Saturday, Jan. 29

12 p.m. Pima Community College vs. El Paso Community College (Field #1)

12 p.m. GateWay Community College vs. Colorado Northwestern Community College (Field #2)

12 p.m. Paradise Valley Community College vs. New Mexico Junior College (Field #4)

12 p.m. Cochise College vs. Lamar Community College (Field #5)

3 p.m. Pima Community College vs. Lamar Community College (Field #1)

3 p.m. GateWay Community College vs. El Paso Community College (Field #2)

3 p.m. Cochise College vs. New Mexico Junior College (Field #4)

3 p.m. Paradise Valley Community College vs. Colorado Northwestern Community College (Field #5)

- 30 -