TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pima women's soccer midfielder/forward Meredith Scott commits to New Mexico State University
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Pima women's soccer midfielder/forward Meredith Scott commits to New Mexico State University

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Meredith Scott (Walden Grove HS) is taking her game to the NCAA Division I level after she committed to play at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. She played in 15 games; making 11 starts and finished with nine goals and five assists.
    Raymond SuarezFreshman Meredith Scott (Walden Grove HS) is taking her game to the NCAA Division I level after she committed to play at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. She played in 15 games; making 11 starts and finished with nine goals and five assists.

Pima Community College women’s soccer standout Meredith Scott (Walden Grove HS) will continue her collegiate career and educational opportunities at the NCAA Division I level.

Scott, a freshman midfielder/forward, committed to play at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. The Aggies play in the Western Athletic Conference.

Scott played in 15 games and made 11 starts. She was second on the team with nine goals and also had five assists in her sole season with the Aztecs.

Scott produced three multi-goal games; which included two goals scored in Pima’s 2-1 rally win against Scottsdale Community College in the NJCAA Region I, Division II semifinals. 

The Aztecs finished at 14-3-1 this season, took runner-up at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament and earned its second straight berth into the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

Filed under

sports, soccer, college,

Read more about

aztecs, meredith scott, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder