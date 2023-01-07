Pima women's soccer midfielder/forward Meredith Scott commits to New Mexico State University

Pima Community College women’s soccer standout Meredith Scott (Walden Grove HS) will continue her collegiate career and educational opportunities at the NCAA Division I level.

Scott, a freshman midfielder/forward, committed to play at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. The Aggies play in the Western Athletic Conference.

Scott played in 15 games and made 11 starts. She was second on the team with nine goals and also had five assists in her sole season with the Aztecs.

Scott produced three multi-goal games; which included two goals scored in Pima’s 2-1 rally win against Scottsdale Community College in the NJCAA Region I, Division II semifinals.

The Aztecs finished at 14-3-1 this season, took runner-up at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament and earned its second straight berth into the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.