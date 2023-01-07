Pima volleyball's Deanna Almaguer commits to UTEP

Pima Community College volleyball player Deanna Almaguer (Mayfield HS, NM) has committed to an NCAA Division I program to continue her collegiate career and education.

Almaguer, a sophomore outside hitter, will play at the University of Texas at El Paso. The Miners play in Conference USA.

Almaguer spent three seasons with the Aztecs. She helped the program capture the NJCAA South Central District Championship and earn the program’s first appearance at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in 2020-21. She also helped the Aztecs advance to the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament in 2021.

She was named to the New Mexico Military Institute All-Tournament team in 2021. Almaguer played in 63 matches and 196 sets for her Pima career totaling 397 kills, 298 digs, 55 blocks and 445.5 points.