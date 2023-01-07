TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Cesar Saenz nets 27 as Pima men's basketball wins 6th straight
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Cesar Saenz nets 27 as Pima men's basketball wins 6th straight

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Cesar Saenz finished with a game-high 27 points on 10 for 13 shooting and 5 for 7 from three-point range as the No. 14 ranked Aztecs men's basketball team won their sixth straight game after beating Mesa Community College 79-72 on Saturday in Mesa. The Aztecs improved to 14-1 overall and 6-1 in ACCAC conference play.
    Stephanie van LatumSophomore Cesar Saenz finished with a game-high 27 points on 10 for 13 shooting and 5 for 7 from three-point range as the No. 14 ranked Aztecs men's basketball team won their sixth straight game after beating Mesa Community College 79-72 on Saturday in Mesa. The Aztecs improved to 14-1 overall and 6-1 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (14-1, 6-1 in ACCAC) picked up its sixth straight victory on Saturday as the Aztecs needed every basket to hold off Mesa Community College (6-8, 2-5).

The No. 14- ranked Aztecs (Division II) defeated the Thunderbirds (Division I) 79-72 on the road.

The Aztecs led 42-29 at halftime but Mesa put together a 14-7 run to start the second half as Pima called timeout up 49-43 with 14:58 left. The teams traded baskets but the Thunderbirds continued to chip away and got within three points at 59-56 with 9:57 remaining.

The Aztecs got inside buckets from sophomore Traivar Jackson and freshman Jamison Kay (Gila Ridge HS) on back-to-back possessions. The Aztecs turned it into an 8-1 run to reclaim a double-digit lead at 67-57 with 4:52 on the clock.

The Aztecs went up 76-70 after freshman Dillan Baker (Salpointe Catholic HS) converted on a free throw. Sophomore Pablo Gutierrez (Sabino HS) recovered a steal at mid-court and hit a free throw to create more breathing room at 77-70 with 26 seconds left. Baker and Jackson each hit foul shots to help seal it.

The Aztecs took a double digit lead in the first half when they went on a 19-6 run; capped off by sophomore Cesar Saenz’ three-pointer to make it 29-15. The Aztecs took their biggest lead of the game at 38-22 with 1:43 left in the half.

Saenz went 10 for 13 from the field and 5 for 7 from beyond the arc as he finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Jackson finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four assists and three blocks.

Kay and freshman Jaylen Alexander each posted 12 points. Kay went 4 for 7 from the field and added five rebounds off the bench. Alexander was 5 for 8 from the floor with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday when they host Arizona Western College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

(14) Pima CC Aztecs 79, Mesa CC Thunderbirds 72

PCC     42   37   79
MCC    29   43   72

Filed under

sports, basketball, college,

Read more about

aztecs, cesar saenz, jamison kay, pcc, traivar jackson

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

(14) Pima CC Aztecs 79, Mesa CC Thunderbirds 72

PCC     42   37   79
MCC    29   43   72

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder