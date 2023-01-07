Cesar Saenz nets 27 as Pima men's basketball wins 6th straight

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (14-1, 6-1 in ACCAC) picked up its sixth straight victory on Saturday as the Aztecs needed every basket to hold off Mesa Community College (6-8, 2-5).

The No. 14- ranked Aztecs (Division II) defeated the Thunderbirds (Division I) 79-72 on the road.

The Aztecs led 42-29 at halftime but Mesa put together a 14-7 run to start the second half as Pima called timeout up 49-43 with 14:58 left. The teams traded baskets but the Thunderbirds continued to chip away and got within three points at 59-56 with 9:57 remaining.

The Aztecs got inside buckets from sophomore Traivar Jackson and freshman Jamison Kay (Gila Ridge HS) on back-to-back possessions. The Aztecs turned it into an 8-1 run to reclaim a double-digit lead at 67-57 with 4:52 on the clock.

The Aztecs went up 76-70 after freshman Dillan Baker (Salpointe Catholic HS) converted on a free throw. Sophomore Pablo Gutierrez (Sabino HS) recovered a steal at mid-court and hit a free throw to create more breathing room at 77-70 with 26 seconds left. Baker and Jackson each hit foul shots to help seal it.

The Aztecs took a double digit lead in the first half when they went on a 19-6 run; capped off by sophomore Cesar Saenz’ three-pointer to make it 29-15. The Aztecs took their biggest lead of the game at 38-22 with 1:43 left in the half.

Saenz went 10 for 13 from the field and 5 for 7 from beyond the arc as he finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Jackson finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four assists and three blocks.

Kay and freshman Jaylen Alexander each posted 12 points. Kay went 4 for 7 from the field and added five rebounds off the bench. Alexander was 5 for 8 from the floor with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday when they host Arizona Western College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.