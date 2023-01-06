NJCAA All-American Nicholas Bianchi signs to Gonzaga University

Pima Community College men’s soccer player Nicholas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS) will head back to the NCAA Division I level to continue his collegiate career and educational endeavors.

Bianchi, a sophomore forward, signed to play at Gonzaga University, an NCAA Division I program in Spokane, Washington. The Bulldogs play in the West Coast Conference.

Bianchi made an impact in his only season with the Aztecs. He was named second team NJCAA All-American, 2022 United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II Men’s All-American Team, first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II.•He played and started in all 17 games this season scoring a team-high 16 goals and nine assists. The Aztecs finished with a 10-4-3 overall record and earned their sixth straight trip to the NJCAA National Tournament.

Bianchi played his previous two years at UNLV where he appeared in 15 games.