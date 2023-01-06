TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
NJCAA All-American Nicholas Bianchi signs to Gonzaga University
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

NJCAA All-American Nicholas Bianchi signs to Gonzaga University

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore forward Nicholas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS) signed his letter of intent to continue his collegiate career at Gonzaga university in Spokane, Washington. He played in all 17 games this season scoring a team-high 16 points along with nine assists. He was named a United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II All-American and second team NJCAA All-American.
    Raymond SuarezSophomore forward Nicholas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS) signed his letter of intent to continue his collegiate career at Gonzaga university in Spokane, Washington. He played in all 17 games this season scoring a team-high 16 points along with nine assists. He was named a United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II All-American and second team NJCAA All-American.

Pima Community College men’s soccer player Nicholas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS) will head back to the NCAA Division I level to continue his collegiate career and educational endeavors.

Bianchi, a sophomore forward, signed to play at Gonzaga University, an NCAA Division I program in Spokane, Washington. The Bulldogs play in the West Coast Conference.

Bianchi made an impact in his only season with the Aztecs. He was named second team NJCAA All-American, 2022 United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II Men’s All-American Team, first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II.•He played and started in all 17 games this season scoring a team-high 16 goals and nine assists. The Aztecs finished with a 10-4-3 overall record and earned their sixth straight trip to the NJCAA National Tournament.

Bianchi played his previous two years at UNLV where he appeared in 15 games.

Filed under

sports, soccer, college,

Read more about

aztecs, nicholas bianchi, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder