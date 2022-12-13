Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have produced energy via nuclear fusion, in a dramatic scientific breakthrough that came days after the Keystone pipeline leaked more than 14,000 barrels of oil in Kansas.

The spill is expected to take weeks to clean up, and a timetable for repairing and restarting the pipeline is not yet known. Fusion, meanwhile, is probably decades away from being an established source of energy, but will produce significantly less waste and is far less potentially dangerous than the fission process now used in nuclear power plants.