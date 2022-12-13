TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Hellertoon: Energy breakthroughs
Your gift to local news DOUBLED!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
opinion

Hellertoon: Energy breakthroughs

Joe Heller
Hellertoon

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have produced energy via nuclear fusion, in a dramatic scientific breakthrough that came days after the Keystone pipeline leaked more than 14,000 barrels of oil in Kansas.

The spill is expected to take weeks to clean up, and a timetable for repairing and restarting the pipeline is not yet known. Fusion, meanwhile, is probably decades away from being an established source of energy, but will produce significantly less waste and is far less potentially dangerous than the fission process now used in nuclear power plants.

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

Filed under

news, enviro, sci/tech, opinion, comics, Hellertoons, nation/world, breaking,

Read more about

keystone pipeline, oil

More by Joe Heller

— 30 —

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2022 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder