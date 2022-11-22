Hellertoon: Perspective on mass shootings
In just a few moments, six people were killed and 19 others injured by a gunman who attacked an LBGTQ nightclub in Colorado on Saturday night. Halted by bystanders, the massacre is just one in a long string of recent mass shootings.
Shot and killed were Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance. The suspected gunman was subdued by others in the club, and is being held on murder charges.
Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.