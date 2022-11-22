In just a few moments, six people were killed and 19 others injured by a gunman who attacked an LBGTQ nightclub in Colorado on Saturday night. Halted by bystanders, the massacre is just one in a long string of recent mass shootings.

Shot and killed were Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance. The suspected gunman was subdued by others in the club, and is being held on murder charges.