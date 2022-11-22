A gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub during a midnight drag show Saturday and killed five people and injured over a dozen others. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated or hate crimes. He was injured when police made the arrest because he was taken down by a retired Army major and Bronze Star recipient and others at the club, and they beat his ass with his own gun. This makes trans folks and drag queens and the people they hang out with better at stopping mass shootings than Uvalde and Texas police.

Colorado representative Lauren Boebert tweeted, “The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.” She didn’t mention it happened at an LGBTQ+ club or during a drag show. Why is that? Because over the past several years, Boebert has been sharing her homophobia with the public and attacking LGBTQ+ people.

She has been criticized by watchdog groups for perpetuating false narratives about LGBTQ people and spreading inflammatory rhetoric online to her millions of followers.

She’s sponsored anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

She’s claimed trans people don’t exist.

She’s accused drag queens of being groomers.

When an anti-hate group ranked her Twitter account third in spreading lies about LGBTQ+ people being groomers, she vowed to step up her hate tweets to get a number-one ranking.

She’s tweeted that children should be taken to “church, not drag shows.”

She believes there should be a law making it illegal to decide your sexual preference before you’re 21, which means she’s a hypocrite or didn’t realize she was straight until she was 21.

If we ever do end this violence, as she demanded, it won’t end because of any help from her. She’s also a gun nut, consistently voting against measures to limit gun violence and mass shootings. One of her campaign commercials featured her smugly walking around the Capitol with a gun strapped to her hip. Until their landlord refused to renew their lease, Boebert and her husband, who likes to expose himself to teenage girls in bowling alleys, operated a gun-themed restaurant named Shooter’s Grill.

Boebert is a vile human being and one of the most disgusting in Congress with the likes of Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, Jim Jordan, and until he was defeated in a primary, Madison Cawthorn (who likes to dress in drag). She barely won reelection this month which is a damn shame.

Lauren Boebert is a stupid hateful homophobic Islamophobic racist so when she pretends to be sad over a shooting that targeted the same people she targets with hate tweets, she needs to be held accountable. Some people are calling her out and won’t let her get away with it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted at her, “You have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws.” AOC told her, “You don’t get to ‘thoughts and prayers’ your way out of this. Look inward and change.”

Boebert will not change. She’s a rancid human being appealing to a rancid base of MAGAts. Hate, intolerance, and stupidity are her bread and butter.

AOC isn’t alone in calling Boebert out. Mondaire Jones, one of the few openly gay members of Congress, tweeted at Boebert, saying, “Your record is absolutely awful. You use hateful rhetoric towards the LGBTQ+ community and helped block even modest efforts to end gun violence.”

Representative Jamal Bowman tweeted, “Your rhetoric and lack of legislative courage and humanity radicalized people to do the evil and unthinkable.” Truly. You don’t see gay people attacking square dances and Cracker Barrels with AR-15s and hammers.

Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone, the first transgender person elected to the state legislature, replied to Boebert Sunday morning, writing, “There’s blood on your hands. Thanks for the ‘thoughts and prayers’ but that does nothing to offset the damage that you directly did to incite these kinds of attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. You spreading tropes and insults contributed to the hatred for us. Just resign.”

I second that. Just resign, Boebert. It’s not like you have ever sponsored a bill that got through a single committee, less enough, passed into law. Taxpayers are paying you a six-figure salary for literally nothing unless you count hate and support of insurrections something.

I wanted to see how a few other goons were reacting to the shooting, so I checked in on my favorite MAGAt cartoonist who I use as a barometer for the current hateful snowflakey white victimization talking point (read the comments). And he does have some outrage that has to do with the LGBTQ+ community. No, he’s not upset over the shooting at a drag show. He’s upset that the U.S. soccer team has incorporated the rainbow flag as part of its crest on their uniforms during the World Cup tournament (and claiming the logo has replaced the U.S. flag, which it hasn’t). But the drag show, he hasn’t mentioned that.