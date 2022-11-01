Lucero: Why I’m voting for Kirsten Engel to represent Arizona’s 6th Congressional District

Albert Lucero, 69, is a resident of Rita Ranch.

As a native Arizonan, growing up in Eloy and calling Tucson home for the last three decades, I know the kind of Arizona and country I want to see — not only for my immediate future, but for the future of the next generation of Arizonans calling the Sonoran Desert home.

I’m voting for Kirsten Engel in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District to ensure that a vibrant Arizona is ready to face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

There’s a saying in Spanish, “sin salud, no hay nada,” meaning “without health, there is nothing.” As a Medicare beneficiary, I know the importance of having high quality, accessible, and dependable health insurance. With Democratic leadership, Medicare — for the first time ever — will be allowed to negotiate the cost of prescription drug prices, just like Medicaid and every private insurance health plan out there, driving down the cost of prescription medications and ensuring drug costs don’t rise faster than inflation.

Not only this, but there will be a $2,000 out-of-pocket maximum for Medicare Part D enrollees, a $35 a month insulin cap for Medicare beneficiaries living with diabetes, and a $0 copayment for life-saving vaccines under Medicare Part D and Medicaid – all thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

I know if we send Professor Engel to Washington, D.C., she’ll work to protect Medicare as she was recently endorsed by the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

As a Catholic, being pro-life, to me, means ensuring that our children and grandchildren have access to nutrition, housing, and a quality public education – the same kind of high-quality public education that my kids received not only at Cienega High School in the Vail School District, but also at Pima Community College and at the University of Arizona.

In August, I welcomed my most recent granddaughter to the world, and I’m thankful my daughter had the choice to become a mother when she felt she was most ready – with the support of her husband and family.

I want a country where my daughters and granddaughters do not have any less rights or opportunities than their mothers and grandmothers.

As she's a mother and teacher herself, I know Engel will fight like hell to protect the rights of all women and advocate for stronger public schools.

As desert dwellers we know that water is life – this is best exemplified in the name Tucson itself, coming from the indigenous O’odham name Chuk Shon, which can be translated to “spring at the foot of the black mountain,” referencing what used to be a perennial water source at the base of Sentinel Peak.

With ever-present drought conditions and the uncertainty of the Colorado River supply to Southern Arizona due to the evolving climate, we need an advocate who will use their experience to ensure that Arizonans can live, work, and thrive here for generations to come.

As an environmental and administrative law attorney, Engel will use her expertise to shape federal law and hold administrations accountable so that we can continue our way of life here in the Old Pueblo. She’s just the person we need to provide oversight for the single largest investment – $369 billion – for climate solutions, innovations, and jobs.

By fighting to protect Medicare, defending the environment, and supporting women, voting for an advocate such as Kirsten Engel is the obvious choice for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.