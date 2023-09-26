Sahuarita mulls new taxes to fix road shortfall, PCC bylaw changes

Sahuarita residents may be asked to pay more for purchases if the town decides to either increase the 2 percent sales tax on utilities, or impose a use tax on people who buy products online.

The Town Council decided during a meeting Monday to move closer to raising the sales tax on utilities from 2 percent to 3.75 percent and putting in place a 2 percent "use tax."

Sahuarita needs the money because Highway User Revenue Funds (federal gas tax money redistributed through the states) are failing to keep up with the needs of road projects. HURF money pays for the town's Streets Division.

The town's HURF fund is expected to have a $2.4 million shortfall in fiscal year 2028 and that is after a $600,000 contribution from the general fund year-end balance. A bump in the economy could lead the state to again yank HURF funding entirely, as happened during after the housing meltdown.

Multiple trends are conspiring to strangle Sahuarita's streets deficit: Some state-shared revenues were cut because the town's population growth isn't keeping up with other communities. Vehicles are getting better gas mileage, and heavy hybrid and electric vehicles are paying little to no gas taxes but still cause wear and tear on the roads.

A sales tax is pretty straight forward. Get a $100 electric, gas and water bill and pay the town an extra $1.75.

A use tax is meant to level out taxes on purchases made in town and those made online in the Great Beyond. Tucson has one. Marana has one.

That's fine if we're talking about establishing some sort of esoteric equity. However, I spy a problem if Sahuarita will be counting on the use taxes to pay for roads.

Here's how it works: Say a resident buys a product from the interwebz for $100. Then the town is owed $2 for a use tax.

However, I just wonder how the town would enforce it.

If the vendor knows to charge the tax, then that business will collect the tax. If not, the buyer is expected to inform the town of the purchase and send them that dollar or face possible criminal charges.

I mean people will be in trouble if they are caught. Who's gonna buy a black velvet Dogs Playing Poker print and then go find a check book, an envelope and a stamp to send a buck or so to Sahuarita? If a resident fails to, then who's going to investigate?

Will Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland send out cops to beat down some Quail Creek door demanding to see receipts and serial numbers of Internet purchases?

Here's a hint. That happens once, and the whole Town Council will be out of jobs as soon as the results of the recall election are counted about 14 minutes after they bust grandma for an illegal salt-shaker collection.

The town would probably collect more money by creating a page on its website that reads "Give the government your cash here."

This is why Mayor Tom Murphy said he thinks the town would be lucky to collect $100,000 a year from the use tax.

The soonest the town could put tax hikes to a vote would be Oct. 23 and wouldn't take effect until Jan. 1.

The council voted unanimously to change to rules related to rural residential zoning in the town's limits to allow for rental properties on larger lots.

The designation has been largely the same as it read prior to Sahuarita's incorporation, when Pima County had jurisdiction in 1994.

Well, it's 29 years later and the town has new challenges that the zoning change could address.

The move will help some to address the region's housing crunch and establish an "auxiliary dwelling unit" to replace existing rules allowing guest houses. Guest houses don't typically allow for kitchens. ADU's (which they insist on calling them rather than casitas) do.

The council also voted unanimously to establish rules that prohibit people from loitering on center medians in roadways.

They are not designed to be walked on. Noland said they "are not user friendly."

The first offense will come with a warning. Infraction two will earn an individual civil ticket and the third time could be enforced as a misdemeanor.

Pedestrians would still be allowed to cross half the road and hop on a median to wait for traffic to clear before finishing their walk to the other side of the street. Clean-up crews will still be allowed.

"My goal is compliance," Noland told the council, "not the number of tickets we write."

The measure will take effect after the town puts up signs warning that hanging out on medians is a violation of town ordinances.

New rules

The Pima Community College District Governing Board got an update on its bylaws during a Monday study session.

A good deal of attention goes to who gets to be chair and vice chair.

I'm shockingly shocked by how much smart people can get themselves into a tizzy about having a title like "chair" or "vice mayor."

These posts don't come with the power to declare war or negotiate treaties.

As "chair," a board member has the authority to unilaterally call a meeting. Otherwise it takes two board members or the chancellor. One change to the rules being proposed would alter the bylaws so that the chair no will longer "rotate" based on date of election.

A proposed change limits the job only to members who have shown they can abide the bylaws (playing nice, following rules and adhering to ethics). It also allows a chair to serve for two consecutive years.

I'm not suggesting there's a sick burn going on here the change mathematically makes it possible for a three-member voting majority to deny the chairmanship from the two-member minority over the course of a four-year term.

Yeah, this is why I love covering higher ed. It's about the maturity.

Here's another weird freaking change.

The board will reserve the right for itself to not to publicly disclose contracts under consideration, with special attention for any deal that is hashed out in executive session.

This is actually providing more transparency because materials up for a vote after an executive session often aren't public until after the board votes on them. That means the board doesn't have to put the detailed materials on the agenda.

So the board will likely do that but is reserving the right to do it the old way under certain circumstances.

Personally, I say it should be public information if staff and lawyers are ready to hand it to the board for a vote. The law and I disagree.

So, thumbs up.

Bond update

The Flowing Wells Unified School District Governing Board will vote Tuesday on a final settlement with the e-cigarette firm Altria.

It's the last in a vaping companies to agree to terms with the district.

The terms of the settlement remain confidential (see above) and so the amount remains a secret. Ssssshhhhh.

The board will also review its spending on 2017 voter-approved bonds and 2019 override, also approved by district voters. The 10 percent override is on top of the district's maintenance and operations spending. In the current fiscal year it amounts to $4.1 million. The bond was $24 million.

The bond program financed a Community Learning Center and Preschool, which broke ground in 2022.

Lately, school districts and even the city of Tucson has taken to publishing budgets that are basically data forms submitted to the state.

The Tucson Unified School District will provide a little more engaging version of its spending with its fiscal year 2023-24 annual financial report. Reports like this are required by state law and there's a form to this madness. It looks like this. Don't look at that. Look at this here presentation to the governing board.

It's a much snappier presentation of the district's spending plan and when staring a bunch of numbers, that can make a difference.

The board will also consider granting a four-month extension to the buyer of 61 acres of district property at South Cardinal Avenue and West Valencia Road. The extra time is needed for TK Development to reach a deal with a builder.

TUSD lobbyists will also give a heads up about the coming 2024 legislative session. The prospects for individual policies are somewhat nebulous but word is that lawmakers are looking at a few things including a possible fix to the now-constant fight over expenditure limits for K-12 education.

The state Constitution limits the total spending on primary and secondary education to just over 40 percent of the state budget, without a supermajority vote by the Legislature to approve more. So school district budgets are constantly at the brink of meltdowns.

Here's where I remind readers that the state ranks 49th in K-12, per-pupil funding.

Some lawmakers won't be happy until Arizona ranks dead last because I guess they'll then know they are truly free.

There may also be an ad-hoc committee to discuss repairing the budget after lawmakers passed universal vouchers for private schools. By universal, I mean regardless of parents' income or whether the school keeps tuition affordable.

Some estimates have the program blowing a $900 million hole in the budget because enrollment numbers are 1400 percent higher than projections. Remember, if the Legislature gives free stuff to South Tucson, it can't afford free stuff for Paradise Valley.

Meanwhile the Tanque Verde Unified School District added a bus route and successfully hired a driver (huzzah!) to accommodate open enrollment.

The board will get an update on how the district transportation system is working and how the "bus refresh" program is panning out, as the district looks to update its fleet.

Aside from that, the board will do what they all do during their meetings and vote to approve pro-forma nuts-and-bolts items like paying their bills and hiring teachers,

The board will also vote on a couple minor policy revisions, as recommended by the Arizona School Board Association.

The big change, if we can call it that, is hiring a Title IX coordinator to oversee sexual harassment claims.

Labor shortage

The worker shortage is taking a bite out of the Vail Unified School District, which is having problems filling grounds keeper and automotive technician jobs.

More money? The district has tried that, increasing wages for grounds keepers from $16 an hour to $19 an hour. Technicians get up to $25 per hour to work for the district.

Still Vail schools has a 27 percent shortfall in auto techs and 63 percent shortfall in grounds keepers.

Golly, if there were only a way to get landscapers into Arizona. What would it be called? Immi ... Immi ... immigra ... immigradient? No, that's not a word. It's on the tip of my fingers.

The district might want to try a pay-for-performance plan like it uses with educators.

The district board will also get a rundown of teachers' initiatives to take part in activities, which go "above and beyond."

These incentives work on a scoring system. School administrators award points to each plan submitted by teachers. Each point is worth up to $200 or $300 to help with tuition reimbursement.

One teacher received 19 points for her work as a student council advisor and those points translate into $3,800 for salary and $5700 for tuition.