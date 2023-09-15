A democracy lost: Tom Volgy watched Hungarian freedom born & has seen it die

We just can't imagine it happening here.

We can't imagine a future where the people have a vote but but elections are just a chance to shower praise on dear leaders. We can't imagine that belonging to the wrong political party affects a bank balance because the free market has become a crony kleptocracy. We can't imagine seeking information and seeing nothing more than propaganda boasting the eternal correctness of the people in charge.

And we definitely can't imagine that in 2029, holding the wrong opinion will mean prison or worse.

When some of us do predict things like a violent transfer of power because one demagogue announces that he will not peacefully accept losing, that prediction is met with a collective eyeroll. Even when anti-democratic forces take root, it's easy for many of the establishment types to write them off as weird blips or outlier events.

So when we hear a party talk about purging the military of the "Woke Mind Virus," worry. Worry a lot.

"Woke" used to mean "annoying parts of Twitter." Now it has been defined as holding a contrary opinion to right-wing talk radio or Donald John Trump.

The people stop being sovereign over their government once a despot commands loyalty of the guys with guns. No one will care about states rights or courts rulings when the First Marines – wearing pro-MAGA armbands – cruise down Interstate 10.

I get it. People just can't imagine it, Democracy is what provides for the American way of life and people can only imagine their way of life continuing.

A mayor returns

In 1990, an immigrant returned to the country of his birth and watched democracy take life. It had less than 30 years to live.

Thomas J. Volgy was born in Hungary and his parents fled the country in the wake of the 1956 uprising against the Communist regime. In 1987, Tucsonans elected him mayor.

Volgy had a traveling partner: Former Vice President Walter Mondale.

They were going to Hungary to oversee the first elections in that country since the fall of the Iron Curtain and there was a sense of possibility. The elections went off fine, Volgy said.

"There was a genuine democratic movement to turn Hungary in a real democracy," Volgy said. "It was mostly a reaction to decades and decades of authoritarian rule."

One young man Volgy met was particularly impressive. He was a progressive ideologue, who's party came out of nowhere to win 15 percent of the vote on the strength of a single poster, Volgy said.

It was a split image. On top, Soviet General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev kissing East German leader Erich Honecker. On the bottom was a young couple kissing on a park bench. The poster read in Hungarian: "Make a choice."

That poster brought Fidesz into prominence and Volgy remembers it with a sense of nostalgic irony: "He was this wonderful young liberal kid – who thought he was going to change the world."

The kid's name was Viktor Orban.

Volgy, a University of Arizona professor, spent 20 years as executive director of the International Studies Association, which includes 7,000 scholars studying global politics, and has been watching what has happened to his native country.

Orban is now Hungary's prime minister. He and his party, Fidesz, have turned that Central European country's democracy into an empty husk. The press and the market are no longer free. The vote is largely predetermined. The judiciary is curtailed and controlled, so the law is what the ruling party says it is.

The government is devoted to the grievances of a nation – not the whole country but a nation of like-minded traditionalists. They call it "illiberal democracy" and it means one party rules as defender of tradition and protector against pluralism.

Or as Orban put it in a 2018 speech: "We must state that we do not want to be diverse and do not want to be mixed: We do not want our own color, traditions and national culture to be mixed with those of others.… We do not want to be a diverse country."

He says the quiet part out loud a lot, and that's why American Republicans love him.

A man on the rise

It's important to remember Oban came to power through a popular election. People voted for him in 1998. Then they voted him out in 2002 but he didn't go away. He radicalized against his perceived enemies. In 2010, he got elected for a second time.

"He came back and was determined to never lose again," Volgy said.

He didn't want take any chances.

In his second run in power, he and his party re-crafted Hungary's constitution to limit the independence of the courts and press. His party gerrymandered parliamentary districts so Fidesz could not lose its majority so long as Fidesz partisans refused to vote for anyone else. It also reworked the algebra for determining proportional representation that rewarded his party for running up totals in safe districts so the winner's margin would count more in the algebra that determined which party got how many seats.

Fidesz also maintains singular control over voting lists that destroy the opposition's ability to organize.

Laws specifically target gay and transgender people. The constitution is meant to establish Hungary as a Christian state, or a state devoted to Christianity. It recognizes the existence of other religions but makes repeated reference to God (the Christian one) in its text.

A media council stocked by Fidesz loyalists oversee the press and licensing processes. Yes. there's a licensing process.

And the free market? Fuggetaboutit.

"There are a number of people who got incredibly rich," Volgy said of the time after Orban came to power a second time. "Almost all of them are in the governing majority."

The government owns licenses for things like tobacco (Hungarians smoke). Guess who won those concessions. Was it the people with the best business plan? No.

"All the concessions went to his political party. Ditto about oil. Ditto about manufacturing," Volgy said.

All of this means the populist, right-wing government has a clear path to re-election after re-election, which is important because they suddenly have wealth to protect from the Woke Mind Virus.

Corruption runs rampant so crooks must keep winning to stay out of prison.

The list goes on but you get the point, dear reader. A party can win democratically and then trash the people's ability to choose who makes the laws and what laws are made.

And the American far-right idolizes Orban and Fidesz. Orban has been a frequent guest of American far-right organizations backing his buddy Donald Trump.

Some big differences

Condition Hungary does not exist in the U.S. right now – not yet.

To maintain some credibility, I must point out that changing the U.S. Constitution would require the consent of blue states. It takes two-thirds of state legislatures to agree to an amendment or call for a constitutional convention. Hungary only requires a supermajority of its parliament.

Hungary is a unitary government, where a central government has control. In the U.S., we have a federal system where a lot of power is vested in the states.

And the American judiciary has been mostly rock solid in declaring the law is what the law says on issues involving democracy. So far the law is not just what either party says it is. I've got my issues with the courts, but this ain't one of them. Hungary's court is tied to the demands of Fidesz.

Members of the U.S. military are required by law to take an oath to the U.S. Constitution and not a monarch, president or homeland. That's big. The military personnel I know take that seriously and it means they are not likely to be at the disposal of a leader attempting a coup. Without the military, there is no coup.

The ethnonationalism driving much of Hungary's populism is different there than it is here.

Hungarians, Volgy said, feel like a very distinct people from the rest of Europe. As a group, they are very suspect of those who are different in ways that Americans are not. The Magyars rolled into eastern Europe in the 9th and 10th centuries and basically claimed for themselves the Carpathian Basin. So they see no irony in opposing immigration.

The U.S., grew up with immigration. Yeah, yeah, yeah, the Ku Klux Klan, the Know Nothings and the Proud Boys always crop up. Yet this pot has largely melted its contents into an American thing.

Europeans like to tout their ethnic pedigree when they are all mixed breeds. France is French, right? Are we talking the Norman Vikings, the Gauls or the Franks? All of them just kind of formed "France." Good lord, the British Isles are protected by water but they've been criss-crossed by the Angles, the Jutes, the Danes, the Saxons and people from across the British Empire who said "Hey, let's check London out." The people who built Stonehenge have long since been wiped out. The Goths made it to Spain, for the love of all that's holy.

Still, Hungarians have an idea of what an "ethnic Hungarian is." They exist as a culture. What's an "ethnic American?"

Hungary had democracy for 30 years. America has had it for 235. There's more of a tradition here, although 219 of those years preceded Twitter and is treated like it doesn't count.

Finally .. umm... how do I put this? Viktor Orban is really, really smart. Donald Trump is... woman, man, person, camera, TV.

Similar features

On the other hand, striking similarities make what's happening in Hungary look like what could happen in the United States.

The opposition forces in Hungary "can't get their act together," Volgy says. America has the Democrats.

There's an urban-rural divide that is playing out on the political stage. There's a fear of changing demographics. There's a powerful right-wing media out to create an oligarchy and blame it on people who look different.

And there's the big one: "The bigger threat to democracy is when people start to lose faith in all this," Volgy said. "The more you attack institutions, the more everyone's a bad guy. At that point, everything suffers and nothing seems real in the eyes of the public."

The system has allowed itself to become an easy target. There's always a reason to let hedge fund managers get a ridiculously large tax break. There's never a sufficient reason to extend tax credits for the moms working two jobs. There's always a reason to protect costly Defense Department procurement but never sufficient cause to provide childcare to families with two working parents. For the poor, ignorance of the law is no excuse. Prosecutors must prove rich people knew they broke white collar laws because ignorance is an excuse.

Lawmakers are always hesitant to be too tough on crimes they think they might one day commit.

So institutions are fat targets. However, democracy provides the people the tool to fix the problems as has been done in the past. The people just need not to be distracted by shiny things.

We can go the way of Hungary. God knows the Right wants us to do just that (except for the parts where gun ownership is restricted, health care is free, college is cheap and abortion is legal nationally. It's not exactly a Tea Party paradise).

The Fox News crowd is terrified of demographic shifts seeming to turn the country younger, more multi-colored, multi-cultural and progressive.

And guys like Trump and Orban will fix it all (Hungary is hoping to drive inflation down to single digits this year) in return for being able to do what they want to whomever they want without being jostled by an opposition.

But it will be fine, Orban told America's far-right Conservative Political Action Conference in 2022. "Be sure: Christian values protect us from going too far."

Not the law. Not the constitution. Trust their Christianity to tell the rich and powerful when too much is enough and everyone else better shut up. I'm sure it will work out fine ...

And the American wing of Orban's party is neck-and-neck in the polls with the Democrats.

Arizona's line in the sand

Hey now. There's good news. It's a place they call Arizona.

During the whole run up to the 2022 midterm elections, voters were practically ordered not to care about democracy. It came from the Republicans, Democratic "strategists" and the Media.

Sure, there were election deniers running for the state's top three offices but we were told that all voters care about are their grocery bills. Even if inflation was caused by a demand shock to the supply chain, it was "bad for Joe Biden" and that would elect people who only believed one party was allowed to win.

It didn't turn out that way. No, it turned out Arizona voters cared enough to break form and vote for the party in power in a mid-term election. Very often voters crossed party lines to do it.

Kari Lake, former Oro Valley state Rep. Mark Finchem and Abe Hamadeh all lost their bids to run the state government, when history dictated they should have won.

Voters said "yes" to democracy, probably more profoundly than anywhere else in the country.

Just keep doing that, Arizona and democracy will do great.

All anyone asks of candidates is to accept the will of the people. That's it. Run promising to get tough on the border, confront China, cut taxes and slash regulation. No problem there. Just tell something resembling the truth and adhere to the consent of the governed.

Until both parties agree to that, every election is the most important election of our lifetime.