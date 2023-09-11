Thinking big: PCC board sets priorities, TUSD prepares to sue social media

Southern Arizona government officials will be thinking big this week, reassessing and adopting new policies to govern how they do business — and TUSD has Elon Musk in their litigious sights.

Pima Community College District's Governing Board members will even present the grades they have given themselves.

The board members gave themselves (and more to the point, their colleagues) a collective 3.6 out of 5. Across numerous categories and subcategories board members together scored themselves above a 3 out of 5. Only one grade fell into the 2's: "The Board adopts policies that guide the administration of the college and monitors compliance, while leaving the day-to-day operations of the college to the chancellor."

Yeah, that's kind of a big one people.

That's like the Arizona Wildcat team grading down it's ability to "Throw balls through the basket, achieving a score higher than the opponent."

Boards are legislative bodies that delegate administrative powers to a superintendent or other type of chief executive, who reports back to them. The score may be the result of two board members scoring their colleagues really low (say a 1) and the other three giving themselves a 4. Basic averages tell me that's a 2.8. In fact, the score they gave themselves was 2.8.

The board members gave themselves their highest mark on "Board Education, Community College and Student Relations (4.2) Board Organization," and "Community Relations (3.8)."

They also laid out their goals as did Interim Chancellor Delores Duran Cerda.

The board's goals are more plans to have goals after they hire what they call a "regular chancellor." I think the modifier they were looking for was either "permanent" or "long-term."

Their other goals read like the board will let us know as soon as they come up with them. For instance, they describe "their enrollment goal" thusly, "In consultation with administration, establish enrollment goals for the College; delegate responsibility for development of implementation plans with specific, measurable milestones, and monitor progress towards the goals."

So yeah. They'll get back to us. Their goals read like what I tell my editor Dylan Smith when I have no idea what column due very soon. "I'll check on some stuff happening over on the thing and see if there's anything to it and then I'll make a determination..."

I mean there's not micromanaging and then there's really not micromanaging.

Cerda's goals read like actual plans with key performance indicators and deadlines.

For instance, she wants 200 students to complete by June 30, 2024 certification programs in what the college defines as "marketable skills." That's measured against the baseline of 60 in fiscal year 2023.

Also, she is looking for specific ways to help students from socioeconomically troubled backgrounds and non-white students the college calls "New Majority learners." They also show the same care and concern for adult students continuing their education.

It's a thorough list.

At least both Cerda and the board are putting down markers for accountability sake and to help the community see how they are doing. They may not make all the checkpoints, but they'll have a sense of direction.

The board will also discuss what to do with hotel properties the college bought just north of its Downtown Campus. The district is the proud owners of the old Tucson Inn, the Copper Cactus and the Frontier Motel.

They are in various states of disrepair and are somewhat historic properties. Architects hired by the college are looking at various options and are awaiting board direction based on campus needs and community input.

A garden by any other name

The Sahuarita Town Council will hold a study session on a draft of a handbook detailing the policies and procedures that govern the council, boards and commissions.

It covers topics ranging from Robert's Rules of Order to playing nice with each other.

The handbook also designates the town's mayor, manager and public information officer as the only official spokespeople for town business. Media inquiries, for instance, go only through them unless they are clear that they are only speaking for themselves and not the town.

Yeah, for future reference, that's why reporters quote using names and titles. It's them talking. Not the town, city, county or school district. Unless a source says "this is the town's sworn position," no one should read a quote as if it's representative of the whole government.

If Sahuarita town planner calls a proposed development "a piece of garbage," it is understood that said opinion does not necessarily reflect the town manager's thoughts nor the council majority's vote.

There are also provisions against self-dealing to use public position for personal gain. Someone may want to forward that on to the Arizona Legislature or, hell, a certain golf club owner in Florida.

The council will also vote on renaming a local park after longtime parks and recreation department employee Felipe Hernandez.

He built the Anamax Pollinator Gardens but died suddenly in 2022. So the town's Parks and Recreation Commission has recommended changing the name to Felipe Hernandez Memorial Gardens.

A thumbs up for the gesture and a big thumbs down for ever naming a park "Anamex Pollinator Gardens" in the first place.

The Marana Town Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to plan for a spring retreat in 2024.

Town Manager Terry Rozema just wants some clarity on minor points like "the purpose and goals of the retreat, identification and prioritization of topics, and discussion of possible locations and venues."

These retreats are actually good exercises. I've seen them lead to interesting ideas and new approaches. The last retreat took the Marana Council to Bumble Bee or some such distant place. Not sure that's necessary when the Ritz-Carlton and Windfeather resorts are right there.

But it probably is important to give town staff some lead time to figure out what will be on the agenda for brainstorming and thinking big so the traffic engineer can be ready with some daily vehicle trip estimates.

The Nogales Parks and Recreations Department director is seeking more flexibility to manage the city's cemetery.

Plots there are no longer for sale and that has created the need for more options in how to effectively run the operation.

So the city council will vote Wednesday on a plan to give the director those tools.

TUSD v. social media

The Tucson Unified School District board will discuss joining other Arizona school districts in suing social media companies.

The Mesa Unified School District has already filed suit against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat for basically destroying kids' lives. Other districts up in the Valley are joining in the litigation game and TUSD is considering adding itself to the roster of plaintiffs.

TUSD's resolution drafted to start litigation cites a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that found the suicide rates among people between the ages of 10 and 24 have increased by 57 percent since 2007.

Holy troll!

Just to put it into perspective, 2007 was the year Twitter went live and Facebook expanded beyond college campuses. How was MySpace not evil?

TUSD board members will also get a rundown on the multi-tiered system of support services available to students.

Basically, this is how the district identifies kids having trouble and works to get them the help they need, either academically or emotionally (turn off the phone and go play).

Flowing Wells Unified School District Governing Board Member James Love will retire after 22 years of service.

Love's retirement will be effective Wednesday and County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams will begin the process of filling his seat. In 2021, the board member helped get the Legislature to change its funding formula for students with disabilities and spent his time on the board advocating for alternative education.

Love, a respiratory therapist, took his seat on the Flowing Wells board in 2021 and was up for re-election in 2024. Williams is expected to start taking applications for love's seat later this month.

The Flowing Wells board will also vote on approving a new $173,183 grant from the Arizona Department of Economic Security to help students with disabilities succeed after high school by placing them in college, the military, civilian jobs or trade schools.

The new PC

Plans are afoot at the Amphitheater Unified School District to put curriculum development under the superintendent, rather than have it be the sole job of the governing board.

The governing board would still have to approve any changes but the move comes as part of a policy revamping that more clearly lays out the top executive's role in developing what students learn.

It's not a massive change but it is a noteworthy rewording of policy.

The policy changes will also bring the district into full compliance of new state laws that sought to give some parents more control over what all kids learn in Arizona public schools.

Specifically, it remains the policy at Amphi and all other Arizona schools that "Public school students should be taught to value each other as individuals and not be taught to resent or hate other races or classes of people."

Sounds good, until you realize that means differences in socioeconomic outcomes for certain groups be stripped of historical context that created them. That way, students in the right group can feel like they got where they are because their families worked hard and those who didn't, only failed because their families were lazy and didn't know the value of an honest-day's labor.

To teach otherwise, is to teach hate, right? No? They don't see the irony in how not teaching history teaches hate, because that ascribes outcomes to a natural sorting of superior people from the inferior.

The Legislature passed a bunch of laws on these matters and school districts are still tweaking their policies to comply because we're in 1922, apparently.

Speaking of which, the Tucson Sentinel has received word that the right-wing group SaveCFSD will be making another appearance at the Catalina Foothills Unified School District Governing Board meeting.

This is part of the same collection of activists who showed up to disrupt a call to the audience in the spring. The board wound up canceling a meeting at the prospect of it happening again.

They were upset about a memo at a school site that seemed to promise school officials would not disclose to parents that students identified with a new pronoun. The district's administration disavowed the memo but the burr was already under the bonnet.

Now the group seems convinced senior boys are showering with freshman girls. For proof they provide a promise not to discriminate and to follow federal law on such matters. What they don't include is a single instance of this ever happening.

It's the oldest form of politics in the book: "Look, they are different. Let's hate them together." The SaveCFSD might find it politically incorrect but I am increasingly finding their outrage over imagined harm to be boring.

The rest of the district is more welcoming and compassionate toward transgender kids.

When three candidates ran for the school board with an anti-transgender agenda, none of them received more than 15 percent of the vote. All of them were routed.

Not so dumb

Not all laws the state drops on school districts are stupid. One just passed and signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs requires school districts to test kindergarteners as sort of a baseline for what kind of skills they enter school possessing.

That would provide a baseline for measuring progress.

The Vail Unified School District will vote to re-affirm the four different tests it uses to gauge kindergartners' proficiencies.

Vail even has a test to measure all new students, including kindergartners, level of knowledge.

Yeah, that sounds cool.

In Sahuarita, the school district's governing board will vote on a policy update concerning retention and promotion of students. What policy? The district's agenda doesn't say.

I'm trying to run it down but don't want to delay the whole column waiting on this single item.

The Tanque Verde Unified School District Governing Board is set to go over its upcoming policy changes for the new school year. So they put together a nifty chart showing the policies that need updating.

The Arizona School Board Association provides members with draft policy updates that comply with changes in state law. That way districts know how to pass state muster. The association hasn't had any policy advisories on promotion and retention of students since 2021.

So I'm still trying to run this down and will update as is necessary.

Each ASBA policy has a letter code attached. So IKE involves student retention and promotion but not just in Arizona. The code works across the country. The same IKE policy code is operative for retention and promotion of students in Ohio, Wyoming and New Mexico.

It's kind of like if basic zoning designations were standardized nationally but like suburban ranch might be one house per two acres in New Jersey and one home per 3.3 acres in Arizona.

Why do I find this interesting? Cuz I'm a freaking dork, that's why.