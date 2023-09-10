Tremors in The Force: Wadsack recall failed but her political future is murky at best

An effort to recall state Sen. Justine Wadsack failed and her celebratory tweet (xeet, twix, whatever) quoted Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars.

It's his warning to Darth Vader during their lightsaber fight on the Death Star: "You can't win, Darth. If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine."

Senator... for this trash talk to be operative, the recall effort would have struck you down. It did not. The effort failed to the point where the signature gatherers didn't even turn in their petitions. They knew they didn't have the 30,000 signatures necessary. You were unstruck.

If anything, you struck the recall effort down.

I don't expect much from Wadsack. I do expect her to get Star Wars right.

However, I now understand better how a woman like Wadsack could quote the Bible and criminalize homelessness.

The recall effort may have failed but Wadsack is hardly on political terra firma. She has an election to win and she's tempting every fate in mythology.

Her legislative district was drawn just two years ago to be safe GOP ground and yet, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and Gov. Katie Hobbs all won there as Democrats. Wadsack only won by two points.

Three things to remember:

Post-midterm research shows Democrats didn't turn out nationally or in Arizona in 2022 in numbers as big as Republicans. They'll show up in 2024.

Republicans have a one-seat edge in the state Senate and House. Beating her is the Democrats' path to controlling ending GOP control of the Legislature.

The recall, if nothing else, helped organize Democrats in the district to better prepare them for the campaign ahead.

Wadsack must convince voters her gun-toting, book-banning tendencies are the best way to go. Oh yeah, and we haven't even gotten to tweeting that no pro-choice Republicans should be allowed to run for office.

Wadsack hasn't responded to the Sentinel's requests for comment on the recall's rapid unscheduled disassembly, so we don't know how she plans on making her own campaign rocket to the stars.

Winning for losing or losing for winning

History also shows us that recall elections are iffy propositions at best. Activist partisans are the only ones who really love them.

A re-election campaign basically asks, "Does candidate X deserve another term?" A recall asks, "Should candidate X be allowed to finish their term?"

Those are two completely different questions and voters – no matter how much we're told they only think about their stomachs and bank balances – understand this. Just because a voter isn't motivated enough to think Wadsack shouldn't be allowed to finish her term doesn't mean she'll win that vote come Election Day.

Phoenix-area Republican Russell Pearce got recalled in 2011 after he went seriously broken arrow on immigration. No other state lawmaker has.

A recall effort against notoriously racist Gov. Evan Mecham failed in 1987 and he was so bad that lawmakers in his own party impeached and removed him a year later.

Recalls should be saved for false advertising. In 1992, Pima County voters elected Assessor Alan Lang, probably thinking they elected a boring land appraiser. Instead, Lang started hitting the bottle and carrying guns around his office. He got recalled and removed in 1994.

Wadsack's failed recall efforts seems familiar, said Adam Kinsey, a Phoenix-based political consultant who works on Southern Arizona races. Then-state Rep. Mark Finchem faced a recall for his participation in Jan. 6 activities in Washington. It failed.

"The Mark Finchem recall wasn’t successful either but not only did he lose the secretary of state race, he lost his own district," Kinsey said. "We lost the battle and won the war."

Not normie

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani won easily among the voters of the 17th Legislative District. He made his brand a "normal Republican" and those candidates do well among voters in Oro Valley down to the East Side and Vail.

Wadsack is not a "normie." Prick her and she'll bleed little red hats. She's the kind of Republican who calls them RINOs (Republican in Name Only). She did it to former incumbent Vince Leach and beat him in a primary. Hell, she basically called him Satan.

Her entire first term has been a successful troll of libs. She's passed bills that marginalize transgender Arizonans, ban "lewd" books and those that discuss "gender fluidity" from schools and has shown herself to be a gun-fetish extremist. The state GOP named her "Freshman Lawmaker of the Year." With this state party, that's not something to brag about in a general election.

These bills were vetoed by Hobbs, but the Tucson Republican did get them through the Legislature.

During her first campaign, she didn't hide her radical bona fides but voters may have lost track of them in the clutter of races for the state's top offices, U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

She's abandoned cover and concealment. The freshman senator is in the open where everyone can see her... let's call it... eccentric nature.

She's made the headlines brashly being as Wadsacky as possible at any given point. Those voters will know more about who she is. She's positioning herself as Blake Masters (who lost to Kelly) and Kari Lake (who lost to Hobbs) and Mark Finchem (who lost to Fontes).

Wadsack can always pivot a little and try to make herself more presentable to swing voters.

She didn't, and that makes Kinsey happy.

"I was hoping that she would double down on the rhetoric that made her vulnerable and she immediately went out and said she's invincible," Kinsey said, with a chuckle. "She's out there quoting Obi-Wan."

No one freaking knows the shape of the race yet

An awful lot will depend on the political landscape in 2024 and right now the fundamentals look awfully good for President Joe Biden and that will be bad for Republicans.

I gotta get this much off my chest after a year's worth of dumb-ass political "analysis" from predictable pundits talking about Donald Trump's indomitable strength in the face of 91 felony counts.

The only modern president who seemed a mortal lock for re-election at this point in the season was George H.W. Bush and 168 electoral votes later, he was back at Kennebunkport, Maine, wondering what happened at that juncture.

John Glenn seemed poised in 1983 to ride a listing economy into a victory over Ronald Reagan the next year. House Speaker Newt Gingrich had a genius plan to finish off Clinton's presidency with government shutdowns. In 2015, everyone knew Hillary Clinton would crush Donald Trump.

Reagan won 49 states. Bill Clinton banked 379 electoral votes. Hillary Clinton went walking in the woods.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Board just doubled growth projections for 2024 and inflation seems for now under control. A president standing astride a rollicking economy has to be favored over a challenger who is indicted 91 ways to Eloy.

Joe Biden's age? Lemme get this straight. He's too old to do the job he's done well, so we need someone younger and worse – like a 78-year-old felon-to-be promising to destroy the American system of government. Democrats have failed to make that case because they're Democrats.

On the other hand, no one knows what exploding curveball awaits Decision '24.

Coronavirus wasn't even a whisper in September 2019 and the financial crash was a light rumor in September 2007.

Polls, at this point, are novelties to sell political stories. On the other hand, a year's worth of national media stories declaring "polls show voters find Donald Trump an impossibly strong leader and President Biden too old to drool" can have a bandwagon effect.

No one knows what issue will be driving the campaign in 2024 or which way it will cut. Something could change the fundamentals against Biden. Life is like that.

Who will strike back?

So Justine survived her recall but there are still tremors in The Force.

She's still gotta explain her jihads on guns, transgender folks, books and homelessness (not in a Christian way). She has to explain why everyone's pregnancy decisions are her business.

Then she gets to explain how the (crudely Photoshopped) picture she proudly posted of her in front of the Legislature with an AR-15 – the mass shooter's weapon of choice – proves she's anything but the weird aunt the family hopes doesn't show up for Thanksgiving.

The freshman senator must explain why Hobbs' veto pen will do anything other than save Arizona from a Wadsackian hellscape.

She'll have that chance in 2024 but she'll face a tougher electorate, an organization that knows the district and she'll likely be tied to a former president who has the right to remain silent. More Hobbs-Ciscomani voters know what she's about now.

Incumbents are hard to beat, buuuttttt...

Wadsack may have "struck down" the recall but her adversaries may have become more powerful than she should feel comfortable imagining.