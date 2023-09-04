Tucson moves on water plans; Pima Supes air out World View behind closed doors

One million people live in this particular pueblo, spread along a landscape called "a desert."

Deserts aren't known for an abundance of water during times of abundance. This particular Sonoran Desert is dealing with the effects of a long-term drought.

Tucson needs a good water plan and the City Council will discuss exactly what those plans are during a study session on Wednesday.

The Council will get an update on the city's Central Arizona Project allocation this year and in the future. It will also get to crack open the draft of Tucson's "One Water 2100" plan.

The CAP, of course, routes water from the Colorado River down to Tucson, where its poured into the Clearwater Storage System. That's basically two storage basins in Avra Valley and the infrastructure used to pump the water to Tucson Water's customers.

Tucson has been in good enough shape when it comes to water that it's been able to keep 50,000 acre-feet of its CAP allotment in Lake Mead. The lake had been drying up at alarming rate until cascading meteorological events like hurricanes and atmospheric rivers refilled the lake in the last 12 months.

Still Tucson is ready to leave 30,000 acre-feet in the Arizona-Nevada lake in 2024, because that's how we roll south of the Gila.

Tucson Water's reservoirs will also hold 6,622 acre-feet deposited by Marana, Vail, Oro Valley and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

Check it out: The Clearwater Storage system will pack away up to 10,000 acre-feet of Phoenix's water and and as much as 7,000 acre-feet combined from Gilbert, Peoria and Scottsdale.

I'm just giddily picturing a scene when future Phoenix people come down to get their H 2 0 and and they are met with some city employee saying: "You left some water laying around here? Can you identify it?"

Of course, we would never do such a thing.

The One Water draft, is basically what one would expect. It lays out goals on protecting the aquifer, managing water use and encouraging conservation.

One of the problems with water management the city is working on involves the difficulty in figuring out what amounts to excessive use for a business. Each business has different demands. A smoke shop and a restaurant are both retail businesses. One needs more water than the other.

Technology would go a long way to figuring out which business is using too much water.

Right now, excessive residential users will get a correspondence in either email or U.S. Postal Service form.

Only Democrats think "strongly worded letters" equal "consequences."

Focusing on violent hot spots

Tucson police are looking for an additional tool to use against violent crime. They want to target property owners in high-crime areas who are seen as fostering a criminal culture.

Police have identified three areas in the city where gun violence has been a special problem. They are near the intersections of East Grant and North Alvernon roads, South Campbell Avenue and East Bilby Road, and East 22nd Street and South Prudence Road.

By adopting a policy of "Place Network Investigations," police have reduced gun violence in those regions by as much as 80 percent.

However, the plan isn't just to go after low-level offenders by throwing tickets at them no matter their infractions. It's to really dig in with longer-term investigations and collaboration with schools, social services and neighborhood leaders.

The idea is to work with the good guys to flummox the bad guys.

"To disrupt the entire place network in chronically violent micro-hotspot locations, PNI investigators use every investigative technique at their disposal to identify the specific places associated with these locations’ crime-place networks and gather evidence to build cases against the owners or managers of those places," as officials said.

So police want the Council to let them initiate legal action against property owners who may be aiding and abetting crime or just refusing to do anything to prevent their properties to be used to commit crimes.

State law gives the court a degree of authority if a land owner or manager knows a property is being used for criminal purposes. The options range all the way up to appointing a receivership to take over the property or demolition of the structures altogether.

Police are no doubt going to face examination over the type of enforcement because this kind of practice could lead to "overpolicing," where neighbors not involved in violent crime can get caught up in enforcement actions.

It's also exactly the kind of plan that can work on behalf of a high-crime neighborhood and not against it.

In another item on the study session agenda, the Council will talk about stepping up enforcement against vacant or nuisance properties. The proposed process could lead to demolition of structures on the property.

So the Council is going after people letting their property go. Why do I think this is going to be an excuse to raise my rent?

Good government & high bids

Councilmembers Lane Santa Cruz and Paul Cunningham secured time during the study session to hash out changes to the city's "good governance" policy.

Both have grown tired of the city's hiring practice that favors national searches for key new hires. Sometimes, Cunningham said in an interview last week, the best person for a top city job might be a Tucson resident.

This is exactly how business operates. Sometimes the best candidate can be found elsewhere. Other times, a business knows exactly who they want to poach or promote because they've seen that person in action.

Cunningham and Santa Cruz want to be able to do that more, if for no other reason than to find Tucsonans committed to Tucson.

"We want people who are bought in (to Tucson)," Cunningham said. "That doesn’t mean we necessarily need people from Tucson we just need someone who believes in Tucson."

The idea is also to put a limit on what the city spends on projects tossed out to the private sector for bids. A lot of bids are coming back way too high, Cunningham said. So the idea is to put a cap on the cost of projects and reject bids that come back too pricey.

Then the city would either go without or incrementally lift the maximum bid amount.

When Cunningham moved his office this month, the initial offers to do the move came back at more than seven figures. He did the job for less than $40,000.

There's a sense on the Council that some vendors are using "inflation" as an excuse to test out super-high cost estimates.

In economic terms, firms are testing price resistance. How much is too much? A price is never too high if people are willing to pay it. If the price finds no buyers, then the price has to come down.

The same principle, dear readers, works for eggs and potato chips. Don't complain about $5 bags of chips if you are willing to pay it. Just don't buy it. When sales flag, prices drop.

Weed, jump suits and fish

During the regular meeting, the Council will vote to approve a marijuana dispensary on North Oracle and West Grant roads.

Dispensaries are allowed in commercial zoning with a special exception to the code. The zoning examiner and City Manager Mike Ortega both recommend allowing the business to open.

One written protest letter was received related to the zoning action and one written letter of support was also submitted.

The Council will also likely approve its annual agreement with Pima County to house detainees and prisoners at the Pima County Jail.

Under the deal, the city would pay $396 per booking into the jail and $107 a day to house them. In all, the city has budgeted $4 million for fiscal year 2023-24 to lock people away, while awaiting court cases or after they have been adjudicated.

A deal with Arizona Game and Fish will allow for the continuation of the 41-year old community fishing program in Tucson parks.

The state works with the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department to stock catchable-sized rainbow trout and channel catfish twice a week in lakes dotting the city. The cost is defrayed by issuing fishing licenses.

The fish are stocked in lakes at Kennedy, Lakeside and Silverbell parks.

"Catchable-size fish" is definitely an eye-of-the-beholder thing. I've seen fish on Tucson stringers that would barely qualify as bait in other parts of the country. Then again, refer to: Tucson, desert.

Taking a look at World View

The Pima County Attorney's Office has asked for time during county supervisors' executive session on Tuesday to present an update on the deal with World View that's been nothing but trouble.

The county dropped $15 million in 2016 building World View a headquarters facility and launch pad to run a "space balloon" business, successfully preventing the operation from moving to Florida. The deal was that World View would hire 400 employees and repay the cost of the construction in rent.

A new deal downgraded those targets to 150 jobs by last year and 25 each successive year before topping off at 400 in 2033.

Meanwhile, the Goldwater Institute sued to stop the deal and in late 2022, state appeals court ruled in the conservative interest group's favor.

The company has been missing its employment targets. They were at 112 employees in Tucson through 2022 – way off what was originally promised.

World View has been slow off the mark in meeting the hiring quotas. The deal was contingent on the company following through on the (reduced) jobs pledge.

World View even found itself brought up during the 2022 U.S. Senate campaign because Mark Kelly once had an advisory position there and Republicans pounced.

The original goal for the company was to launch a space tourism industry giving people rides out of Tucson and way up in the atmosphere, but not technically space itself. It's actual bread and butter business has been work with the government on high-altitude instrumentation.

The plan to launch space tourism out of Tucson was scrapped to provide high-altitude balloon rides out of far-flung places to see things like the Great Barrier Reef from 80,000 feet.

Will the county prevail at the Arizona Supreme Court? Will it sue World View? Only an update during executive session is scheduled. The agenda contains no further authorizations for action. So that's good news?

A merit system policy is back before the board for a Tuesday vote.

It would give county bosses more power over who gets fired. Right now, personnel actions one might deem negative are appealable to the Merit System Commission, which has sole discretion over whether those actions are overturned.

The change would give the commission that power if and only if the county action was deemed arbitrary and capricious.

This is a power play by the board to set policy. That is the board's job, though.

Why people hate government

In a you-gotta-be-kidding-me move, the Board of Supervisors will vote to reunify their Historical Commission with the city of Tucson's.

They were unified until 2021.

That was the year someone (the term "idiot" is of questionable correctness, no matter how dead on) from the federal government told the city and county they must split up their joint historical commission into two or lose access to grants. So the city and county broke up their historical commissions.

Turned out, it wasn't the problem at all. The problem arose when multiple jurisdictions operated under a single certification as a local government under the National Park Service's watchful authority.

Tucson and Pima County each have their own certificate. So they never needed to split up the commission.

Wanna know why people hate government? This. "I'm sorry, but multiple jurisdictions can't operate multiple historic commissions with a single CLG so SHIPO can't provide USNPS grants.

So the supervisors will take a reunification vote Tuesday and the city will review the matter during a study session on Wednesday, prior to a subsequent vote.

No worries, National Park Service. Tucson has nothing else going on other than low wages, high crime, homelessness, a drought and other effects of climate change. So why not burn time on something this stupid?

Supervisor Matt Heinz is proposing the county use its fund balance to help build homes for people who have none.

The fiscal year 2022-23 budget ended with $163 million left over. Heinz would spend half that on homeless services.

Well, County Administrator Jan Lesher points out in a memo to the board how $66 million was programmed into budget programs for fiscal year 2024 and another $93 million is being used as a general fund contingency. Finally $4.4 million is in unrestricted reserves and can be used for whatever.

Technically, the $93 million is available too, even if the county wants to use to make their books look better for bond ratings agencies. The general fund itself runs $800 million. That gives Pima County an 11 percent balance. That's in line with how things work. In fact, that fund balance (even adding the $4 million) is on the low side.

On the other hand, the Tucson area needs homes and needs them now. The way the memo is structured, it appears Lesher is offering the $4.4 million up as a peace offering.

Heinz keeps offering these policy items outside the staff process, which includes Lesher. Had one of his predecessors Dan Eckstrom wanted this money, he'd have been in the county administrator's office making sure it happened and counting votes the whole way.

Annexation & interchanges

The Oro Valley Town Council will vote Wednesday on allowing the current manager of the old Vistoso Trails golf course property to turn it over to another organization.

In 2022, the Vistoso Trails Preserve was bought by the Conservation Fund, which turned the property over to the town and then sought to find a long-term "easement steward."

That steward will be the Southwest Archaeology, which the town staff says has a history collaborative conservation with local communities and tribal interests.

This whole maneuver was part of the deal to turn the golf course into a public preserve.

The council will also vote to annex 36 acres of land at North La Canada and West Moore roads.

What's interesting about this is that the annexation deal requires a rezoning designation from Pima County Suburban Ranch to Oro Valley "large-lot residential."

State law forbids the rezoning of annexed land to a higher density use than already permitted under county rules. Developers are free to start the rezoning process once the land is annexed but they can't game one jurisdiction against the other.

I did not know that but it makes sense. Every once in a while, we run across state laws approved when the Legislature wasn't utterly insane.

The South Tucson City Council will discuss the Sun Transit comprehensive operational audit, which will lead to changes in what service runs when and where it's going.

The plan now is to shut down some neighborhood routes and random roads for service to make room in the budget for increased frequency and expanded hours on certain Sun Tran routes.

There are changes that would affect the one-square-mile city of South Tucson, aimed at improving service down South 10th Street.

Santa Cruz County supervisors will vote on submitting a $3.2 million grant application to redesign the Interstate 19-Rio Rico Road interchange. State grants were established in 2022 to help local governments work with the state of Arizona to apply for U.S. Department of Transportation grants.

ADOT completed the planning for the interchange in 2018 but now the county wants to cash in on the more recent grand funding made available.

Similar applications are also up for approval Tuesday would design interchanges on West Frontage Road and Peck Canyon and Camino Ramanote. The cost for those to designs would run $750,000.