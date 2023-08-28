Sun Tran should consider who rides it, while mulling revamp

Tucson City Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz needed work done on her car last last week.

Not a problem. She'd take the Sun Tran. She was just three miles from her office. Then she checked the schedule. The trip would run 45 minutes.

"That wasn't a very good use of my time," Santa Cruz said, during the next day's City Council study session. "So I called and got a ride."

So goes the nagging problem for transit in Tucson. How does Tucson make mass transit a good use of more people's time?

The city is currently undergoing a regularly scheduled revamp of how most of the transit system works. It's called the comprehensive operations analysis and Sun Tran's contractor, RATP Dev, will use it to propose tweaks to the system.

It's already got some in mind that are intended to give the people what they want.

The final plan won't be approved until the end of the year and route closures will take longer than that, maybe up to a year.

This process is important because mass transit is the one thing that a local government in Arizona can do to help people at the lower end of the income range. By the way, that helps the rest of Tucson, too.

People earning low wages got a big old bump in wages post-pandemic and bully for them. Did anyone notice what happened to prices? Yeah, suddenly people could afford to pay more for products and they did. Asking everyone to go out and get a high-paying job will lead to higher prices. It's long been my contention that welfare is a middle class hedge against inflation.

Increased frequency and expanded service, are the biggest requests out of the public.

"The frequency of service is something we hear all the time regarding our transit service," said Mayor Regina Romero, punching the words "all the time" for exasperated emphasis. "It has to be reliable and we have to have a transit system that is moving on the weekends as well."

The final two public meetings seeking popular input are scheduled for this week. The first is 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 11075 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley. Wednesday there will be a virtual meeting that begins 5:30 p.m.

Here's my suggestion: Tucson should recognize what its transit system is and whom it serves. Then it should work to better serve its actual riders. Stop wish casting a ridership Sun Tran doesn't have and will never get aboard.

Middle-to-high-income earners aren't getting out of their cars to ride the bus, and yet the system is designed around their schedule. Lower-income service workers are using the system that doesn't always serve their schedule.

Sun Transit Systems is actually on its way to doing what I'm saying. It's kind of heading there.

What they want

The public has let it be known that they want more frequency and later hours. Who wouldn't?

Sun Tran just has to work within a $66 million budget – and a fare-free budget at that. The city isn't going to dump $20 million into improving the service.

Still, the transit system administrators are proposing a new plan to provide 15-minute weekday service within a half-mile walk of 22 percent of the service area's population, up from 15 percent. Saturday service would be bumped to half-hour service within a half-mile of 26 percent of the area, while the current plan provides it to 16 percent.

Sun Tran would double the number of people who can get Downtown within an hour. Awesome.

The plan would also combine some routes. For instance, riders on the East Side trying to get to Pima Community College West would take the 8 Line all the way to campus and avoid waiting as much as a 20-minutes to transfer to the 3 Line. Two lines become one.

The same plan would affect routes along 22nd Street, South 10th Avenue and South 12th Avenue, as well as South Ajo Way and Alvernon Road.

Routes would be reworked to create a single route slicing through the South Side and straight up to Banner – University Medical Center South (or as OG Tucsonans know it, Kino Hospital).

Why are both of these clutch? If a system is serving lower-end wage earners then the system should connect those wage earners to services they need. This route will pass Tucson Spectrum shopping center, connecting riders on West Irvington to those services. Strictly using dangerous empirical evidence, physicians seem more likely to take AHCCCS on the near Banner South. So midtown residents on the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (Arizona-flavored Medicaid) can use access to the South Side.

To pay for all this (without, y'know, spending more money), the system would discontinue some routes like service along East Glenn Road and a whole batch of Sun Express service (102X, 103X, 104X, 105X, 107X, 108X and 203X). These closures will affect underused service to and from Oro Valley, the Catalina Foothills, the East Side down Broadway and up to Marana.

It's basically sacrificing services in Oro Valley and the Foothills to expand service in the urban core.

All good. Thumbs up. Well, not all good. They're still tweaking the system while leaving the underlying assumptions in tact.

What they should do is take a long look at shaking up the Etch-a-Sketch and starting over.

The wrong clock

Why is the system established with less service on the weekends at all? Why is it built around a 9-5 workday, from Mondays to Fridays?

Those are office hours. The system does not have an office-worker customer base. It's a service industry program.

The Tucson area has 79,000 workers in retail, leisure and hospitality industries. That's more than manufacturing, construction and information services combined.

The restaurant industry is built largely around lunch and dinner. A buser working in a restaurant that closes at 10 p.m. might not punch out for an hour or hour later. Dishwashers aren't getting out until the following Tuesday.

Restaurants close later on weekends but bus service shuts down earlier and service runs as if it's Tucson's day off. Its' not Sun Tran riders.

Housekeeping crews often gets to work at noon, after standard check out times. And Sundays are big deals.

There are some round-the-clock operations like convenience stores, call centers, hospitals and nursing homes where dead of night shift changes are required. A bus system that shuts down late at night after slowing service to an hourly pace isn't serving them.

Yet the bus schedule is built around how to get Mike Brady to work at the local architectural firm. Timetables surge service between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., again between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and finally between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Otherwise, most routes fall back to half hour or even hourly service.

Weekend hours constrict further and leave food servers, movie theater popcorn scoopers and hotel desk clerks hanging.

Micro and macro

There are options other than Sun Tran. Sun Link provides rail service from the University area to downtown. Sun Express carries busloads (or not) of passengers into the core from the outskirts with limited stops. Sun On Demand lets people in limited neighborhoods call and book short-range rides.

These micro transit options (rail not included) are more personalized service but have limitations. To ride Sun Van, for instance, passengers would need a medical determination of a disability.

Perhaps these personal and local options could be expanded along major arterials or for businesses that sign up for it to help get their employees to and from work. I've had this crazy idea of running golf carts along major arterials but there are a lot of reasons that would be difficult.

The challenge will always be tied to land use.

In a macro sense, the opportunities and problems are illustrated by Sun Shuttle. It travels back and forth between surrounding communities like Green Valley and central Tucson. It connects population center to population center.

Well, how do you do that within Tucson where homes are spread pretty much evenly across town? Compounding sprawl are shopping centers with acres of free parking, required by the city code.

If the city really wants to emulate citadels of universal mass transit like New York and London, the council would make parking next to impossible and collapse all main arterials down to two lanes. Then they'd need to bone up on their popcorn scooping skills because they'd be voted out of office.

No, this won't be easy. There's also the Field of Dreams problem: If Sun Tran routes it, will they ride?

I'm providing a starting point, not an end game.

Charge some to get more

So the City Council is looking to give up "this" to get "that" and extend more frequent and later service to more people.

"We’ve really gotta concentrate on our route consolidations where the numbers just aren’t there," said Councilmember Paul Cunningham. "If the ridership isn’t there and we can get a route where people won’t have to wait 25 minutes between buses then we should go there."

Another idea to improve the service is to reinstitute some form of fare.

I'm not being one of those right wing crazies arguing free bus service facilitates the transport of illicit drug sales, as if a drug dealer's big problem is that they're short $1.75. Honestly, they'd seem less idiotic if they just came out and said "we hate poor people."

Charge a little to improve the frequency, reliability and availability of routes.

In 2019, Sun Tran collected $10.9 million in fares and had an annual ridership of 14.3 million passengers. In fiscal year 2022, the system provided free service and served 13 million passengers.

Free service hasn't swelled the ridership, though it may have stemmed losses with an improving economy.

If the bus service can expand quarter hour service by 63 percent with no new revenue what could it do if fares returned to 60 cents a ride, rather than the $1.75 standard rate for a ride before the pandemic?

It doesn't have to be all or nothing (my mantra for the 2020s).

When former State Sen. Steve Farley was running for mayor in 2019, he was talking about setting up an assessment district that would charge some property/business owners to provide rail down East Broadway. Well, that's one way to go. Another idea is to maybe do something less ambitious and expand these more customized transit options for weekends and late nights.

Just because he lost, doesn't mean he had a bad idea.

Don't leave 'em hanging

Sun Tran is a service to low-income earners. Tucson, itself is a low-income city with a median annual household paychecks of $48,000 in 2021. The national number stands at $69,000.

Lawyers aren't getting on Sun Tran without a DUI.

Administrators are moving in the right direction to come to grips with reality.

The system needs to be a good use of people's time. If it's not a good use of Santa Cruz's time, then imagine the burger flipper getting off the lunch shift at 2:15 p.m. on a July afternoon. She's gonna wait a half hour under the desert sun to hop a bus and then get a transfer after waiting another half hour at the next stop so she can complete a 3-mile ride home in 58 minutes.

Now imagine if she gets out at 1 a.m. She's left hanging by a system that should be designed to serve her but really isn't.