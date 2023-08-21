What price, Home Depot? City set to give big-box store $2.4m in tax breaks

OK, do "big-box" retail stores really count as economic development?

There was a time when communities like Tucson were talking about banning these bargain behemoths or severely limiting them. They had a tendency to destroy local mom-and-pop economies. A 50,000-square-foot MondoGlobalCorp store could severely undercut the prices small business could charge.

Now, I'm not arguing for a big-box ban. But should the city of Tucson be giving them tax incentives for economic development? Economic incentives are typically reserved for businesses that aren't that into a community or are taking offers from others.

Big-box retail follows rooftops. They go where the demand lives. They want into all communities. Try keeping them out. They're not shopping around with site selectors saying "who gets a Home Depot? We're taking bids."

To whit: The Tucson City Council is set this week to provide $4 million in incentives to a pair of 100,000-square-footers.

Home Depot would get a $2.6 million sales tax incentive to build a home and garden center at Old Nogales Road and South Houghton Road. According to an economic analysis done by Tucson-based Applied Economics, the store would hire 110 workers and have a payroll of $5.9 million.

Now that looks like an average salary of more than $50,000.

However, it looks a bit fishy on further inspection. Home Depot's application for the tax incentive listed its plans to hire 60 part-time workers and 50 full-time employees. The salary range runs from a low end of $38,480 to a high of $68,640. On the application for the sales tax break, the average salary was listed as $53,560.

Well, $53,560 is the midpoint between the low and the high. Which is more likely? That the actual average salary is smack in the middle? Or that the applicant just added the high salary and the low salary and divided by two to come up with the average salary?

If it's the latter, that's not how numbers work with any reflection of reality. A single general manager making the high end and multiple workers making the low end, skews the average payroll higher.

Applied Economics listed the payroll as $5.9 million, which is the product when multiplying Home Depot's dubious average salary by the number of employees. Economic analyses are always reliant on the assumptions provided them, so don't blame them.

Economic development in Tucson should focus on "primary jobs," jobs that pay well enough to give workers enough disposable income that the wage creates a decent multiplier. To get a city primary jobs tax credit, an employer must hire at least 25 workers at more than $54,932 annually "(and all other local jobs are paid an average of $50,164)."

Home Depot is qualifying for a different sales tax credit, which would basically allow it to use its 45 percent of sales tax revenues over five years to offset the price of "public improvements," like infrastructure.

To qualify, the project must provide "significant and quantifiable" economic benefits and those benefits must exceed the sales tax revenues. Significant is hard to quantify.

According to the city-sponsored study, the project will generate $19.3 million in "total annual output," and $8.4 million in sales tax revenues. To get the total output, economists apply a multiplier effect that considers the additional economic activity a business will spin off and that efficacy is a whole 'nother column.

Tucson already has multiple Home Depots, including one on North Pantano Road and East Broadway (just a couple miles down from another Home Depot) not prohibitively far from the new location.

It's not like the company is blacklisting Tucson, absent a $2.6 million sales tax incentive.

My argument comes with one giant "yeah-but" contrary point.

Some parts of town have less access to retail than others.

I live midtown and can walk to three grocery stores and a Trader Joe's. The same can not be said of most parts on the South Side.

So another big box store is set to receive a $1.4 million sales tax break for South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way. I'm much more amenable. And it would provide 128 jobs but with a total payroll of $3.6 million. That's less than $30,000 a year.

This project is ridiculously still hush-hush. The public has a right to know whom it's providing the benefit to when the vote is happening. I get that economic development efforts require some Secret Squirrel stuff while plans are coming together but at this point, the anonymity is annoying.

But it's supposed to be a 100,000-square-foot "destination retailer," that would fill out The Bridges retail center now anchored by a Costco (now, Costco pays. Give them what they want).

Tucson should be focusing its economic development efforts on projects that raise the median income, rather than lowering it. The superstores will find us.

On the other hand, there can be exceptions in parts of the community underserved by retail.

Trash to building blocks

The Council will also vote Tuesday on an agreement to allow startup ByFusion to switch sites from the Los Reales Sustainability Campus to the 315 S. Plumer Ave.

The city is required to build ByFusion a $2.4 million operations center and cover utility costs, insurance premiums and property taxes as part of the lease agreement. The tenant will pay the city $12,500 per month in rent the first year and then the rent would increase with inflation thereafter over five years with an option to extend.

That will not cover the city's cost of construction over five years.

How does this agreement not violate the gift clause in the state constitution banning direct payment from government to businesses?

Well, they are providing that the city will keep the building and that it is just renting it out and the tenant is providing a service and taking stuff out of the landfill.

Saving trash from a dump extends its life and saves money and hassle. Operating a landfill is a headache. Closing a landfill is a nightmare.

We'll see if the Goldwater Institute agrees. The conservative organization sued Pima County over its agreement to build "space balloon" company World View a headquarters and launchpad.

Council members will also vote on a change in the city code allowing volunteers to direct traffic at major events.

The law currently requires all traffic direction to be done by commissioned law enforcement officers.

Council members have been looking for ways to use more volunteers to offset the losses at the Tucson Police Department, which is currently understaffed.

To deal with Tucson's homelessness challenge, the council has plans to to operate Knights Inn as a temporary shelter to keep people from living on the street. The city now runs programs for people dealing with eviction out of a local hotel.

The city would own the property but the service would be run by the county and provide legal services and expedited rental assistance.

A deal with Pima County to get this done will be on the council's agenda Tuesday.

Long-term plans are to turn the property into a more permanent option for people needing homes.

Working regionally (or not)

During a noon study session, the council will get another in a series of regular updates about regional efforts to further tackle homelessness.

County Administrator Jan Lesher will be the special guest, providing updates on her staff's work.

Pima County has been working to keep people from going from jail to living on the streets. Lesher will discuss this during her board's meeting and it's a work in progress but it strives to provide released detainees with services they may need to remain under a single roof.

The city staff reports it's work is ongoing but there's not a lot new to report, other than stepped up work to keep people out of washes during monsoons.

On the transportation front, the council will again weigh in on what's new with the Regional Transportation Authority's latest plan to go to voters in 2025 ... maybe.

The council is getting monthly "RTA Next" updates like the one slated for Tuesday. These reports aren't making council members happier with the project.

The whole RTA is in flux right now, with multiple plans kinda, sorta floating around.

Mayor Regina Romero is on top of things as the city's rep on the RTA Board.

She will be able to explain that the board has nixed an extra half cent on the sales tax, is shooting for a Spring 2025 election and has sent the Citizens Advisor Council back to work with the Technical Management Committee to complete a list of recommendations by Dec. 7.

I worry the city and other jurisdictions on the RTA are drifting further and further apart on the final project list and need to have a sit down. Tucson is starting to feel screwed by the RTA process, dominated by smaller suburban jurisdictions. Yet leaders of those communities may be at risk of overplaying their cards and losing Tucson from the project, likely dooming it.

When the final plan is out, the board is going to have to give the council what it's absolutely gotta have and take away what the council totally can't do. Tucson has the clout to kill the whole deal.

15 minutes at a time

Sun Tran is up for a once-a-decade redesign, or maybe rejiggering, and a presentation of a draft plan is available on the Sun Tran website.

Basically, public outreach shows the community is asking for later services and more routes operating at 15-minute intervals. Sun Tran is working to oblige while keeping within the budget. The plan is to increase 15-minute service to 22 percent of the people (assuming they can walk a half mile) in the service area and extend certain routes.

The proposed changes are in draft form and the final plan will be ready for council approval by the end of the year.

The council will provide a behind-closed-doors review of City Manager Mike Ortega's job performance. Technically, Ortega, City Attorney Mike Rankin and City Clerk Suzanne Mesich are the only employees working directly for the City Council.

So I guess this is a personnel issue. It would be nice if this were more public and it wouldn't be bad for Ortega. He's done alright. The city is burning through axel grease on long-term projects like climate, homelessness, and transportation and no one seems to be talking about him. So he's done it without drama.

That's basically what we want out of a city manager.

In fact, right now, all the cities and towns in Pima County appear to have good executive leadership. Still, only Catalina Unified School District Superintendent Mary Kamerzell publishes her goals a year ahead of time.

A proposed settlement in a PFAS lawsuit out of U.S. District Court in South Carolina will be presented to the City Council during an executive session.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are detergents that are used industrially and have led to contamination of water supplies. Tucson is having to clean up its PFAS with the help of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

It's going to cost tens of millions of dollars to clean up Tucson's water supply as a result of PFAS contamination.

Welcome to Vail

Vail could be a town at this time next year.

Pima County Supervisors are set to vote Monday to put the question of incorporating the Vail area on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Backers of the initiative needed 1,573 valid signatures from registered voters within the proposed town limits to have the issue go to a vote. They have turned in more than 2,500 signatures and about 20 percent were found to be invalid. However, 2,058 passed muster.

Supervisors will also vote on phase 2 of a plan launched by Lesher to make the county more competitive in the labor market. It comes in two parts.

Part one deals with the continuing hassle of salary compression. Employees are supposed to make more money by moving through salary ranges somewhat analogous to military rank.

A pay grade is determined by a job title. So if the county hires an entry level accountant, that employee would begin sliding up the scale of accountant pay over the course of 20 years.

However, in the real world of budget crunches and recessions, the normal distribution of earners gets compressed at the lower end. The county also voted last month to redo the classification system to better reflect the market and more than 2,300 employees got pushed into new classifications. Newer hires' salaries are "compressing" into more senior employees, whose pay has not advanced to reflect their experience.

There are now 2,904 workers earning the minimum pay at their new, albeit elevated, grade. It's just that they are earning the minimum of their "rank." However, only 909 workers are earning above the highest two quartiles. I won't go into the math but fixing it will cost the county $7.4 million.

County workers have received a series of pay raises in recent actions to make county salaries more competitive. Those who haven't yet gotten a boost would get a 3 percent raise under Lesher's plan. That will cost an additional $2.5 million.

Lesher has made retaining workers a key strategic goal this year.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Chris Nanos will get something of a trip to the wood shed over his department's cost over runs in fiscal year 2022-23. The board had to spend about $3 million to top off the sheriff's budget.

Now the Supes are set to get a rundown of just what is going on with Nanos' budget. The short answer is overtime and increased food costs at the county jail.

Neither here nor there but the board is meeting on Monday because they always set the property tax levy on the third Monday of August.

It will be $544 million, which includes the County budget, County Flood Control District and Free Library District, along with debt service.

The levy is not the rate. That's already been set. The levy is the amount the amount of property tax revenues the county is expected to raise.

Supervisors are also going to approve sending out tax statements.

News of the weird

Down in Sahuarita, the town council will soon consider a conditional use permit for a hot mix asphalt plant.

Conditional use permits are waivers from zoning requirements to allow someone to do something without going through a full rezoning.

The Town Council will get an update from the town staff on the proposal prior to a public hearing on the permit.

Permits for non-conforming uses typically get issued if someone wants to operate a nail salon in a residential neighborhood or something like Valley of the Moon was a non-conforming use in Tucson.

They're small. They're kitschy. They're not usually hot-mix asphalt plants.

The town staff doesn't seem to know how the heck to approach the request by Alabama-based Vulcan Materials, as evidenced by a report to the council.

"Staff has spent a considerable amount of time analyzing the request against General Plan policies and maps, reading public comment, and studying whether conditions of approval can substantially mitigate the impacts of the proposed land use."

They're saying "we don't know if this is possible under a conditional-use permit and Newtonian physics."

In the applicant's defense, the proposed site on Old Nogales Highway is right up against a concrete plant. The bad news is that the homes have built up around the area, including Quail Creek – a somewhat upscale subdivision about a mile to the south of the project.

The town reports receiving 100 comments on the proposed plant. The Quail Creek people ain't too pleased.

This isn't looking good. It will be interesting to see where this pro-business council comes down on the matter. One thing about Vulcan – the Roman god of the forge – he wasn't setting up in the residential wing of Mount Olympus.

The Marana Town Council will meet to discuss a single action item: The annexation of 370 acres in the area of West Hardin and North Trico roads. There's just four property owners and the town would have to get the OK from more than half of those owning property and the approval of half of the owners of half the value of the land.

The second part proved no problem. The Post Land Company owns all the parcels and Post Farms Inc., owns personal property in the annexation area and apparently that counts. Both are on board.

However, Southwest Gas and Qwest also have property and the state says they get a vote too. Both would be able to veto the annexation if they refused to support it. However, the gas company has told the town that it will sign onto the annexation. Qwest apparently did not respond.

So, the plan is set to sail through adding a whopping $65,622 in assessed valuation to Marana.

The town staff reports no long-term improvement to infrastructure will be needed.

Driving bargains

The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board will vote on the Tucson Education Association's employment agreements for employees not covered by collective bargaining.

The union workers, including teachers, will be governed in the fiscal year 2023-24 school year by an agreement that is largely the same as the one in place.

It does come with a pay raise of up to $1,500 for teachers. At the bottom of the pay scale, new teachers would make $37,800 a year in base salary but up to $46,400 with performance incentives. Raises are also included for leading student activities. Stipends will run between $1,000 to $1,500.

Finally, those covered by the agreement can pull out of the union at any point during the school year, rather than prior to August 1.

Employees covered by the non-bargaining agreements have a rougher go.

These employees range from the athletic director to paralegals and executive assistants. It's basically a "take-this-job-and-love-it" agreement that provides any worker can be tapped to do extra work for as long as the assignment lasts and that they don't get their sick time upon separation unless they've worked at the district for 10 years.

My theory is that the district is trying to drive these workers into the job the administrators really need filled: Bus drivers. That's about to be one cush gig.

A 13-person Citizens Budget Advisory Committee has its 2024 budget priorities in place and will share them with the board.

Those priorities are reallocation of desegregation programs toward existing programs and new priorities; create staffing ratios for campus monitors, school safety officers and custodians; and to improve employee benefits to the degree feasible.

OK, ummm. The fiscal year 2023-24 budget has been done for a while ... sooo ... yeaaahhh ... thank you for your help.

Stupid but not dumb

Catalina Unified School District's governing board will vote Tuesday to adopt a new seizure management plan, as part of policy changes dictated from Phoenix.

The new policy includes education to school workers as to the effects of health conditions like epilepsy to conform with a reasonable new state law.

Other policy changes restricts over-the-counter drugs students can administer to themselves during the day. The existing policy allows students to take medication if a physician says its necessary. The new policy limits it to epinephrine, inhalers and diabetes management.

There are also some changes to the over-the-counter medication rules that require the staff to supervise the administration of the meds and they must be brought to school in the original container showing instructions.

One Benadryl wasn't going to do it for me in the throes of an allergy attack, no matter what the box said.

At some point, society is going to come to grips with the fact that kids are stupid, but they aren't dumb.

Another policy change the district will consider adds a finer point onto investigations of harassment or bullying of students with disabilities.

Students having federally protected status under Title 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, will get extra attention.

The district staffer in charge of running the students "504 Plan" will oversee an investigation as to whether the student needs a new education plan or if the student's circumstances still warrant special status.

Edicts from on high

The Vail Unified School District wants to increase stipends for teachers who work as after-school-program advisers.

The stipends now pay as little as $630 a year. Under the new schedule, a science fair coordinator will make an extra $1,500 a year and a high school student council advisor would be paid $4,500.

They'll have their pay split, getting half by the end of the calendar year and half by the end of June.

The board will also get a rundown of new legislation telling school districts what they can't do.

I've been over a lot of this as it relates to America's history of racial injustice and how it makes little Topher or Taylor feel bad.

What I missed though, and so have a lot of people, is a prohibition against "advocating for the overthrow of the U.S. government."

How many times has the MAGA overlord – worshipped by key lawmakers – insisted he be reinstalled as president?

On the Northwest Side, the Amphitheater Unified School District needs an air conditioning fix and needs it now.

The only way to do that is to ask for a job order and not go through normal bids, which could take an additional two months. However, the cost exceeds the $1 million limit on these job order bids. The work Amphi needs will cost just under $1.6 million.

So Chief Financial Officer Scott Little wants the board to raise the limit to $1.6 million for job orders.

Maybe this time?

The Sunnyside Unified School District will get a final rundown of a pair of over-ride elections that will bring in $15 million for operations and capital.

They are actually split into two overrides. One would pay for day-to-day expenses and bring in $8.1 million and cost the owner of an averaged valued home $136.24 in the first year. The other would pay for capital projects and generate $7 million and the tax hit on the average district home would be $118.14. Together, it's a tax hike of $354.38 to pay for programs and projects the district says it badly needs.

The override would stay in full force for 5 years and if voters don't reauthorize it, the money would have to be cut out of the budget over the next three years as the tax rate ratchets down.

Sunnyside has had a bear of a time getting overrides approved. In 2018, an override question failed when 62 percent of voters marked "no," and a year later, another went down 53-47 percent.

Maybe with a better economy ...

Data through art

Students at Flowing Wells may take part in a national study delving into how arts may help students learn about science, and specifically how to use data.

The "Building Insights through Observation" study would investigate how visualization techniques can help students better learn how to use big number sets and make sense of them. The study is funded by the National Science Foundation and is run by the Nurture Nature Center in Pennyslvania and the Educational Development Corporation in Washington.

If the Flowing Wells Unified School District Governing Board goes for it, a teacher taking part would get a $4,000 stipend from the researchers to develop the curriculum and another $1,200 to travel to Pennsylvania for work shops.

Students taking part would be provided data by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, so get ready for some "indoctrination" talk.

The governing board will also vote on a new policy that bars for a full school year appeals by students rejected through the open enrollment process.

They'd have to wait until the next school year starts because the district wants students to immediately attend class in their home district and not just wait on their appeal.

Last laugh

The Marana Unified School District Governing Board will go over the Arizona School Board Association's political agenda for the coming Legislative session. It doesn't start until January but, hey, they're early.

Let's look at item one, shall we? What does the School Board Association demand?

"Adequately and Equitably Fund District Schools to at least the National Median per Pupil Funding."

Rolling around, on the ground laughing my ... might as well aim impossibly high.

Yeah, I mean, a $4 billion increase in school funding. Why not? Might as well ask.

Arizona spends $9,611 per pupil on K-12 education. The 26th ranked state (including D.C.) is Nebraska, spending $13,826 per pupil.

This isn't on the Marana school board. They're just hearing about the ASBA's agenda.

Arizona public schools have an enrollment of just over 1 million. So $4 billion would get us just about there. Our paltry ranking of 48th nationally requires a supermajority vote just to maintain our status at the bottom of the list. And it's a nail biter just to keep us off the rocky bottom below Idaho.

There's also something in there that says "stop censoring what we can teach" but that brand of futility is more sad than funny.

The Rio Nuevo Multipurpose Facilities District Board is being asked to help a business that got severely burned by fate.

Blue Front restaurant, 110 E. Congress St., got $300,000 in grants from the Rio Nuevo District last year. After opening, the restaurant sustained a major electrical fire. Now the business is asking to use $31,000 of the remaining grant for another downtown project, still under construction.

This is one of a handful of projects the board will discuss during it's Tuesday meeting, while maybe even taking some actions. Or not.

Those board members like their agendas to give them room to operate. But they've gotten a lot better at explaining to the public about what they are up to at their meeting so bully for them.

The board may take action to invest in or take action on a couple projects the district is just starting discussions about: The former Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave., and the current Bata Patio, 55 E. Toole Ave.

Los Descendientes de Tucson, who runs the Rio Nuevo-owned Sosa-Carillo-Fremont House, 145 S. Main St., are applying for a Mellon Foundation Grant to help further spruce up the project. The grant requires a match and Los Descendientes is asking the landlord (Rio Nuevo) for help the board will discuss.

The developers of the Monier Apartments, 160 S. Avenida del Convento, are refinancing it and upon closing that deal, they are expected to repay the district a $2.4 million bridge loan. The board will discuss waiving some of the loan and a penalty incurred.