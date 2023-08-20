TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Hellertoon: Mortgage rates spike through the roof
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
opinion

Hellertoon: Mortgage rates spike through the roof

Joe Heller
Hellertoon

As even the best rates on home mortgages have topped 7%, buying a house has become even further out of reach for many. The highest interest rates in more than two decades are pricing many out of the real estate market.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 7.90% last week, more than double where rates stood at early 2021, when money could be had for just 2.65%.

The increase, coupled with high real estate prices, means that the monthly payment for the buyer of a median-priced home — who has the scratch to put down 20% — has grown by $1,200.

For plenty of homeowners who bought property just a few years before, their entire mortgage payment is the same as that increase.

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

Filed under

news, politics & government, business, trans/growth, opinion, editorial cartoons, Hellertoons, nation/world, breaking,

Read more about

, federal reserve, housing, real estate

Related stories

More by Joe Heller

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Joe Heller

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder