As even the best rates on home mortgages have topped 7%, buying a house has become even further out of reach for many. The highest interest rates in more than two decades are pricing many out of the real estate market.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 7.90% last week, more than double where rates stood at early 2021, when money could be had for just 2.65%.

The increase, coupled with high real estate prices, means that the monthly payment for the buyer of a median-priced home — who has the scratch to put down 20% — has grown by $1,200.

For plenty of homeowners who bought property just a few years before, their entire mortgage payment is the same as that increase.