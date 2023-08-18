Claytoonz: Gonna getcha getcha getcha

Abigail Jo Shry, a white (duh) Texan, left a voicemail at the chambers of federal judge Tanya Chutkan’s chambers saying, “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, bitch.” She also called her a racial slur. She’s been arrested and charged. She also threatened Democratic representative Sheila Lee Jackson (who is also from Texas), all Washington Democrats, and members of the LGBTQ community.

Judge Chutkan has been assigned the case against Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost. At a hearing last week, Judge Chutkan warned Trump to refrain from making statements that could intimidate witnesses or prejudice potential jurors after he “truthed” on Truth Social, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”.

Trump also “truthed” that he will seek her recusal from his case, saying “there is no way” he would get a fair trial, another where he accused Judge Chutkan of “running election interference” against him in the case of him trying to steal an election, and said that Chutkan “obviously” wants him “behind bars.”

Judge Chutkan is also one of the first federal judges in D.C. to reject Trump’s claim that executive privilege should allow him to withhold White House communications from investigators of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Shry has been charged four times in the past for previous behavior, convicted twice, and was out on bond when she left the voicemails to Chutkan. Her father defended her as a nonviolent alcoholic who mostly stayed at home and would become “agitated by the news” while “drinking too many beers.” Personally, when I have too many beers, I want to call whoever’s responsible for all the phase four moves of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those movies, excluding No Way Home, haven’t been the same since Endgame.

Last August, a white male (duh) participant in the Jan. 6 attack attacked the FBI field office in Cincinnati after the FBI conducted a warrant search of Mar-a-Lago for classified documents Trump stole. The white nationalist terrorist was wearing body armor and armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle and a nail gun. He was in a standoff with police for six hours in a cornfield (which somehow seems an appropriate place for a Trumper to flee to) until officers fatally shot him.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA (a goon organization that recruits from schools), was one of the few who called for nonviolence but still included the pro-violent rhetoric that encourages these attacks, accusing the FBI of “playing victim” and calling the search of Mar-a-Lago a “military occupation.”

This is exactly what happens from violent rhetoric from Donald Trump and the Republican Party. The people who accuse Democrats of wanting to defund the police and not standing with law enforcement accuse the FBI of being weaponized and of unlawfully going after the Democrats’ political opponents, without proof.

The so-called law-and-order party defends criminals and vilifies law enforcement and the justice system for going after their criminals.

Republicans in Congress refused to punish Donald Trump for trying to steal the election and instigating the attack on the Capitol, with many of them aiding Trump. They refused to testify and assist the committee investigating the attack and coup attempt. They refer to the white nationalist terrorists as “tourists” and some of them even gave some of the terrorists personal tours the day before the attack. Marjorie Taylor Greene has visited participants of the attack in jail and the GOP has called them “political prisoners.”

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, one of the gooniest of the goons, is calling for a congressional investigation of Judge Chutkan for her “political bias” against the white nationalist terrorists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Chutkan has dished out stiff sentences for Jan. 6 defendants, with some being tougher than what prosecutors recommended.

Gaetz said, “It is deeply concerning to see a United States District Court judge show such blatant impropriety from the bench. Judge Tanya Chutkan’s impracticality of her tough sentencing of Jan. 6th defendants, despite openly supporting the violent Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, showcases not only a lack of impartiality but also a disregard for the sacred duty of a judge to uphold justice fairly.”

Gaetz pointed out an Oct. 4, 2021, sentencing hearing during which Chutkan disagreed with a comparison made between the Capitol riot and Black Lives Matter protests after the cop murder of George Floyd.

Judge Chutkan probably dismissed the comparison between a white nationalist terrorist attack and protests against cops murdering unarmed black men because it’s a stupid, moronic, racist, and false equivalence. It’s a false comparison because 97 percent of Black Lives Matter protests were peaceful (fact) while 100 percent of white nationalist attacks on the Capitol were violent. Gaetz’s protest is also stupid because Judge Chutkan has never presided over a case involving a Black Lives Matter protest.

Keep in mind that Republicans don’t want to investigate corruption in the Supreme Court or create laws making corrupt justices accountable for receiving lavish gifts from corrupt asshole billionaires, but they want to conduct a hearing to harass a judge presiding over a Trump case.

Trump wants to move his federal election-stealing trial from Washington, D.C. to Trump-friendly West Virginia because Chutkan is a black female who was appointed by President Obama. Also, only four percent of Washington voted for Trump in 2020. However, he has no issues with a Trump-appointed judge overseeing his case in a pro-Trump county in Florida.

Also, just in case you haven’t noticed, Donald Trump hasn’t called for his supporters to be non-violent. He hasn’t condemned the threats against judges or FBI agents he vilifies. Trump wants these attacks and threats to happen. Donald Trump wants another Jan. 6.

The thing is though, there is no evidence that Judge Tanya Chutkan is politically biased…except maybe against terrorists who attack our nation and democratic system. And it’s those terrorists that Republicans are sending calls out too, so it doesn’t matter if they’re racist Texas alcoholics or white nationalistic children of the corn…that’s their base.

Republicans are spending too much time and energy protecting and defending terrorists…including the big fat orange one.

Music note: I listened to Blondie…duh.