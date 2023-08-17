Dragons & burning Bibles: 9 things to know about the Az abortion rights amendment headed toward a ballot near you

I don't buy into this idea that men aren't allowed to have an opinion on abortion as a political issue. In democracy, we non-soldiers have a voice on issues involving war, non-oil producers have a say in environmental regulations of the energy sector and we even give non-parents a vote on school boards.

That's how this works.

However...

I asked NARAL Arizona senior advisor Jodi Liggett why the issue got her out of bed in the morning, she reminded me of the 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped by a family member and had to leave the state to get an abortion.

"That 10-year old girl could have been me," she said. "I was sexually abused as a child."

So let's just center that, fellas. The abstraction of the "abortion issue" and big questions about life and the state's place in regulating it can cloud just how real and concrete the topic is for women who are forced to confront it. I've known women who've had abortions and none of them were happy about it.

The typical woman needing an abortion is a single mom with kids, Liggett said.

"If (they) can’t control their fertility or when she starts a family, then their life spins out of control," she said.

Voters seem to understand that as abortion rights are on a roll at the ballot box. There is no reason to think that it won't be a winning issue in Arizona, provided women's rights activists manage to gather the required 383,923 valid signatures from voters by July 3, 2024.

Let's get into nine thing things voters need to know about the abortion amendment prior to voting on it.

1. The ballot measure doesn't 'codify Roe'

It doesn't, but that's a reductive framing. Codifying Roe v. Wade has become common vernacular for enshrining into law the ability of a woman to get an abortion as it stood prior to the to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the right in Dobbs v. Jackson.

Turning Roe into law wouldn't do that. The 1973 Supreme Court decision broke down abortion rights by trimesters. Planned Parenthood v. Casey replaced the trimester language with a "viability test." Can the fetus be reasonably expected to survive outside the womb? If so, the state had an interest in protecting it.

That meant laws could be written restricting abortion rights. Late-term dilation and extraction abortions were banned because the anti-choice crowd successfully marketed that medical procedure as "partial-birth abortion." Also, the U.S. Supreme Court chimed in with Gonzales v. Cahart and said, yeah that's cool.

The point is, returning the law to the way it was before Dobbs doesn't codify Roe, per se. Doing that means codifying Roe, Casey and Gonzales, and whatever restrictions were in place at the time.

The Arizona measure would guarantee a constitutional right to abortion up until a fetus becomes a viable, as defined by medical evidence. After that, the procedure would still be legal in cases where an abortion was needed to protect the physical and mental health of the mother.

The initiative would make abortion really difficult to restrict early in the pregnancy. However the right would be somewhat limited later in a pregnancy and those vagaries would be for the courts to settle.

This could become important because the Religious Right is already making hay out of it. The loudest of the "moral majority" groups in Arizona was quick to release a statement after the amendment's language was made public:

"The abortion industry goes far beyond Roe with an inhumane ballot measure replete with intentionally vague language" wrote Cathi Herrod, president the Center for Arizona Policy ... I mean Theocracy ... I mean Policy. "The measure would enshrine painful partial-birth abortion into Arizona’s constitution, while also stripping away safety precautions for women and the rights of parents."

2. The Right's arguments don't hold up

We know the arguments that are coming aren't working in other states, where voters have approved abortion protections. Maybe people are getting wise to the B.S. around the "abortion-on-demand" argument because all rights are exercised on demand.

Let's deal with parental notification. The amendment doesn't mention it but does bar parties from interfering with the right.

Herrod claimed in her statement that the amendment "leaves parents in the dark while their daughters struggle to make one of their most consequential decisions alone."

The amendment in no way "leaves parents in the dark." Nothing in it prevents a daughter from discussing a pregnancy with her family. However, if the daughter expects to hear she has no constitutional rights without dad's say-so and here come his five favorite knuckles, then the amendment says the daughter can deny dad a veto.

Parents have plenty of rights. If the argument is that fetuses have rights independent of mom and dad, then it shouldn't come as a galloping shock that a teenager would.

Parents who have an open dialogue with their kids won't be affected. Parents who want to throw burning Bibles at their daughters would be. My guess is Herrod represents the latter.

She goes on: "And instead of owning up to the radical realities in clear language, the measure deceitfully first includes the limitation of viability, then nullifies it with broad, universal exemptions that allows stress to be reason enough for a late term abortion."

I thought defending the mental health exception would be tricky and brought it up to Liggett. She swatted it back with breathtaking ease.

"Do we really think a 10-year-old should have to have a rapist’s baby?" she asked.

Yeah, that's a mental health exception. No one has to think too hard about a girl like that not coming forward about a pregnancy until well after viability. But watch "stress" to be used a lot as a supposed excuse to get "abortion on-demand." What right to act is not exercised on demand? Name one.

Fortunately for women, the voter guide is going to be a big help for Democrats because people actually read it.

It will contain arguments for, followed by arguments against. In the arguments for, someone like Liggett can point out the mental health provision is there for abuse victims. Ah. Makes sense.

Not like abortion rights need much help. Voters approved them in red states like Kansas and Kentucky, while beating back this month a ballot measure in Ohio that would have made it harder to pass an abortion amendment in 2024.

3. The final third

Then there's so-called "partial-birth" abortion, which is a branding exercise. They're so good at branding things that I didn't even realize "late-term abortion" is one of the Right's made-up terms gone viral.

I've been indoctrinated myself.

Abortions in the final weeks of pregnancy are almost always family tragedies. The parent(s) involved want the kid but don't know the condition of a fetus until late in the pregnancy. That's when they find out the baby doesn't, say, have a developed brain.

In addition, many of what right-wingers try to demonize as "late-term abortions" are medically necessary procedures in the wake of failed pregnancies. Women who miscarry often need a D&C in order to be safe. Miscarriages are a sadly common event. Banning abortion care late in pregnancy endangers women. Miscarriages in the last trimester can turn septic, and be fatal, if not handled properly. In a lot of cases, that means abortion care.

According to one study, we're talking 1.2 percent of abortions. So-called "partial-birth" procedures only happened in .17 percent of the procedures when they were allowed, according to other research.

Women aren't out there having rampant sex hoping to get pregnant so they can one day kill a baby five days before the due date cuz they're "librul." JFC.

I'm starting to think pro-choice advocates should just throw down and agree to ban "third-trimester recreational abortions." They just don't happen.

When was the last time you, dear reader, ran into someone you knew who had been pregnant and asked how parenthood was treating her, only to hear "You know what? I was going to have the baby but there was this dress..."

It's like banning dragons from federally protected air space. I mean, sure?

The abortion debate has been dominated, but not won by, the fundamentalists crowd pushing their orthodoxy on everyone who isn't them.

"They are going to lie about this and mischaracterize it grossly," Liggett said. "I worked at Planned Parenthood and dealt with them regularly – these people are mean."

4. Sorry Democrats, you still have to win arguments

The proposed state constitutional amendment in and of itself doesn't mean much for for the pro-choice party in 2024.

It is freaking gospel in Democratic circles that the right ballot question will turn out their base and turn an entire election in their favor. No, they don't need to win any arguments, or counter the narratives Republicans establish so well, they think. Just keep pivoting to Social Security and health care and let organic turn out do the work.

Do we remember how in 2016 a successful ballot measure for a minimum wage increase sent Ann Kirkpatrick to the U.S. Senate and Matt Heinz to the U.S. House of Representatives through the brute force of progressive turn out? No?

Right. It didn't happen. Voters got their inner lib on for the minimum wage question and then re-elected Sen. John McCain and Rep. Martha McSally. Republicans tried something similar in 2006 with an English-only amendment, which sailed through as the GOP got their candidates worked over by the Iraq War debacle.

Enough voters will gladly flit from Left to Right down the ballot to play havoc with that strategy.

The Democratic base wants candidates to take on the Right and win a culture war. The Dem establishment is convinced that's suicidal. Pivot to health care! Pivot to Social Security! Pivot to infrastructure!

This has allowed the Right's arguments to get dumber and dumber.

Democrats running for office are still going to have to convince voters why they are better candidates with better ideas. I know. Sucks, doesn't it?

5. It's been tested

For their part, backers of the amendment did their best to Herrod-proof this thing.

This thing has been poll-tested 40 ways to Gila Bend.

Liggett called it a political necessity. Not only does the language have to pass popular muster, it must gain favor among financial backers. So the backers ran the text and talking points past respondents in polls, testing language and honing the proposal because the money bags demanded it.

Why throw $40 to $50 million into a doomed initiative?

Yeah, this might make the base and pro-choice absolutists go "GRRRRR" because the moneybags always want to hew to the middle.

On the other hand, women need the right to abortion care and they need it now – not in some hypothetical post-commoditized utopia.

I mean, good Lord. There have been cases of women saying they had to carry dead fetuses around inside them risking sepsis because lawmakers named Jake, John and Ben insisted on it.

It's one thing for the right to punish people for not being traditional enough. Its' another for the left to let women suffer in retribution for not being True Progressives. Liggett said they aren't going to let that happen.

I think they've got this thing wired to pass.

6. The one argument that would hold water

"Life begins at conception," the slogan tells us. If someone believes that, then it's easy to see how they would consider abortion is murder. I had sympathy for those folks. The Catholic Church, for instance, is anti-abortion and anti-death penalty for that very reason.

But the religious Right has never really had a problem with the death penalty, or even extending it to legal children.

Still, I cut them some slack.

Then came COVID-19. Life was all that mattered? Then how come these same people's prescription for the pandemic could best be summed in the chorus of Metallica's "Creeping Death?"

"Die!"

"Die!"

"Die!"

When life starts is debatable. Know what's not debatable? Whether 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds or 60-year-olds are alive and can feel pain. Say, the pain of a respiratory disease filling lungs with fluid leading to a slow, lonely death. All these people who said they care about innocent life strutted around like God gave them the right to spread the coronavirus to as many people as freedom would allow. It didn't matter how many it killed.

When pro-lifers turned bloodthirsty during the pandemic, they could no longer claim their opposition to abortion was about anything other than pelting us with burning Bibles – Bibles they probably haven't ever read because of all the help for poor people you'll find mandated within.

7. Arizona law as it stands... or doesn't

In Arizona, a 2022 law prohibits abortion after 15 weeks with no exceptions.

The law doesn't consider the life of the mother, rape or incest, but it does keep the vast majority of abortions legal.

But it could be worse.

After Roe was reversed, former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich took it upon himself to ask the court to reinstate a law from the days Arizona was a territory that would ban all abortions, thereby superseding the 15-week ban. It worked for a second but an appeals court put that law on hold while the state's judiciary figured out which law would take effect.

When Democrat Kris Mayes took office she tried to drop Brnovich's stance. The Republicans had been saved by their own defeat. Whew. Right? Nope. An abortion-opposing doctor out of Phoenix said "not so fast" and is trying to keep the suit going to force an all-out ban.

So who knows where the wheel will land?

Even if the territorial law fails to win court recognition, nothing is stopping Herrod from using her considerable power to push a much stricter ban if Republicans are back in control of the governorship and the Legislature.

Anyone want to take bets on coocoo-for-cocoa-puffs Republicans giddily pursuing the the rootinist-tootinist toughest state in the country on abortion?

8. Save us from the hypothetical

The ballot measure won't just protect us against how nutty the Legislature is now but how bonkers it could get. And what our Legislature imports from elsewhere.

Just consider travel bans. Idaho has already passed a law against helping teens traveling out of state for an abortion without parental consent. Missouri debated a broader ban.

Again, I could totally see the Republican Arizona's Legislature, with the right governor, try to out-Idaho Missouri.

There's something monarchical about these bills. If a resident of a state is bound to the law of that state's law no matter where the person is, then we're all just subjects of ducal masters. We're serfs on a manor.

Is it constitutional to ban travel? Hope not. Some experts say no. Others aren't sure. I don't want to take chances with this U.S. Supreme Court, which has a habit of acting like a council of elders with every right to tell us how to live.

"This would never happen," say the same people who called "hysterical" anyone who thought the a 6-3 right-wing Supreme Court would strike down Roe.

I'm being crazy, argue the very people who insisted a peaceful transition of power would follow a Donald Trump loss in 2020.

Of course, their biggest impediment is the electorate.

9. When God punishes us...

He gives us what we want.

In a lot of ways, Team Herrod got exactly what they wanted when the Supreme Court nixed Roe. Abortion is no longer a national right but a political question to be settled by voters. The strict constructionalists just didn't think it would turn into a 900-foot monster that would terrorize their own village.

The longer abortion remains under the Republican Legislature's control, the more pressure lawmakers will face to pass unpopular restrictions and that will put their majority at risk. A ballot measure takes the issue out of their hands.

Herrod can go right back to suing clarity into the language if it's too vague. Force the courts to sort it out. Pick high ground. Push the right to abortion care back to something of a compromise.

I'm gonna now say something I never thought I would: Allow me to conclude this column by quoting the wisdom of Ann Coulter.

"If we don’t bind and gag these pro-life militants, in about two more election cycles, we’ll have no Republicans in office anywhere. Good luck saving babies then!"