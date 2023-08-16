Hellertoon: Kansas police stop presses with raid on local newspaper

Police in Marion, Kan., believe in a free press — one they can help themselves to. In a blatant move to halt local investigative reporting, they raided the offices of the Marion Record newspaper last Friday. Laughing and joking, they confiscated the computers and phones of reporters. Co-owner Joan Meyer, 98, died Saturday at her home — where other technology, including her Alexa device, had been confiscated.

The search warrant the cops used was "withdrawn" Wednesday, after a local prosecutor determined that "insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between the alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized."

But returning computers and hard drives won't bring back Meyer. And what will local police do to restore public confidence that they will uphold the Constitution?