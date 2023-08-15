TucsonSentinel.com
Hellertoon: Trump indictments enter new territory
opinion

Hellertoon: Trump indictments enter new territory

Joe Heller
Hellertoon

With Donald Trump being indicted in yet another place, and the state of Georgia adding on counts of election interference that mean the ex-president is facing 91 criminal charges altogether, it's hard to tell who will turn up next with a subpoena or fresh indictment.

Arizona? Wisconsin? Michigan? The moon? Where didn't Trump and his allies try to overturn the vote count?

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

