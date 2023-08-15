Claytoonz: Peaches & crimes

I went out last night and had a couple of beers and some huevos con chorizo. I didn’t get drunk but I did have more than I would have liked if I’d known I was going to stay up until 2 a.m. for a Trump indictment watch…and then have to get up at 7 a.m.

I was on my way home around 8 p.m. when a friend texted that Fulton County, Georgia might indict Trump within the hour. I turned the TV on as soon as I walked in the door and yup, Georgia was in action. This surprised me because it was after 5 p.m. It was around 11 when the indictments were announced. There was a slow drip of information until the indictments were released. I think Anderson Cooper went to bed before I did.

And what we got is good. Oh, so goooooood. Not only is Trump indicted, but he has company in 18 other co-defendants, including such MAGA luminaries as Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis, and…..RUDY GIULIANI. Hot digitty dog!

Prosecutor Fani Willis is using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO, to go after Trump and his henchmen for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The indictment also encompassed as many as 30 unindicted co-conspirators and over 160 separate acts in all. Willis used the RICO Act in 2013 successfully, getting convictions for 11 defendants.

Willis only needs to get convictions on two charges to send a defendant to jail. Georgia state law sets the minimum prison sentence for this at five years which the judge has no control over, and neither does the governor. Georgia does not allow governors to pardon. As you should already know, these are state charges so a president can’t pardon here either.

There are 41 criminal charges for the 19 defendants.

After hearing Ms. Willis announce a Friday noon deadline for the defendants to voluntarily turn themselves in, I went ahead and purchased plane tickets, booked a hotel in downtown Atlanta, and bought a train ticket to the airport. I swear I didn’t hear Willis state a date. It turns out that Trump and his conspiratorial goons have until NEXT Friday, August 25 to turn themselves in. I knew then that I needed to cancel everything and wait for Trump to announce when he’ll turn himself in.

Canceling the flight to Atlanta and the train was easy. I had to dick with booking.com and the hotel to cancel the room, which required four phone calls. I’m still trying to cancel the return flight because it hasn’t been “processed” yet, and I only have 24 hours after purchase to cancel. I’ll keep trying and hopefully, it’ll be processed by midnight.

I will re-book everything again after I’m sure of the time when I need to be there.

See you in Atlanta.