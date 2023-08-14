Hermosa Mine votes dominate Santa Cruz supes agenda; South Tucson to discuss new name

At their meeting Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will discuss the routing of electrical transmission lines connecting the Hermosa Mine project to the power grid.

Technically, the supervisors will be voting on an agreement with UNS Power Inc., the parent company of Tucson Electric Power Co., and UniSource Power, so its workers can determine the feasibility of routing a 19-mile transmission line from Rio Rico to the mine in the mountains south of Tucson.

The Perth, Australia-based mining company South 32 needs the Rio Rico-Harshaw power line project but is not the applicant here.

The Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee approved a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and the Arizona Corporation Commission subsequently signed off on the project, too.

Now the power company has to figure out just how the route is going to work and to do this, it needs access to county land. The vote is limited to whether the company's workers can access public property to check out the situation.

The county staff is recommending, yeah, go ahead.

Not for nothing, but this is how people fall for fantastical stories about conspiracies. Activists or concerned citizens in Santa Cruz County opposing the mine come to understand that the real powers of decision reside in Phoenix and Washington, D.C. It's not like campaign contributions ever lubricate those approvals. Mwahahahhaha.

And the locals? The locals feel run over by forces far away and too big to fight.

I'm not saying the mine needs to be fought or denied. The manganese and zinc mine will provide materials desperately needed for batteries that will help with the conversion to clean energy. The mine itself will have a hell of a carbon footprint. Oh, you want the perfect solution? People are still working on that. One of them is Elon Musk, so all our problems will be solved in a jiffy.

Meanwhile, there's a methane bomb in the Arctic just waiting to detonate and then we're all screwed.

However, I will point out that about 30 years ago "grassroots" organizations like "People for the West!" argued for more local say in mining approvals because mining was popular at the local level.

Now that mines are facing local backlash, well, it's time for Washington to streamline the approval process for certain kinds of extractive operations.

Yes, Emil Franzi, sometimes the fix is in. When the fix is in, what "they" say you should learn is just what "they want you to believe."

Meanwhile, the supervisors will also vote to distribute nearly $100,000 of the mining company's donation to Santa Cruz County school districts to help kids learn about robotics and to get women into STEM fields.

Apparently, South 32 is going to need labor and relying on boys to keep dominating science, technology, engineering and math fields just won't work. I mean, math and science is "just what they want you to believe. Right, fellas?"

Food trucking

Wanna help mold where food truck courts will be allowed in Tucson and how they'll be allowed to operate?

There's a zoom meeting for that. The Tucson Planning and Development Services Department will hold a pair of online meetings Tuesday, the first running from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the second from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Tucson City Council has told staff to rewrite the part of the development code concerning these mobile eateries. The city staff is asking the public to help shape the rules. Food truck courts could include areas for multiple vendors, conducting indoor and/or outdoor business. This could include allowing areas for seating.

Hence: Food truck courts.

Food trucks, themselves, now face restrictions in Tucson. No truck can park in one spot for more than 60 minutes at a time or more than 120 minutes during a 24-hour period. Tighter rules restrict their operations downtown.

They are allowed during special events.

So this is a potentially big upgrade.

Registration with the city is required to be allowed to virtually attend.

Thousands more people in Marana

The Marana Town Council will hold a public hearing on a 162-acre rezoning to allow 1,500 homes to be built near Interstate 10 and West Tangerine Road.

That seems like a hell of a lot of density, until you realize it includes single-family detached homes, single family-attached and multi-family units. So it looks to be a mix of houses, townhouses and apartments.

The land is currently zoned as a transportation corridor and is pretty barren desert. It will basically be bordered by the interstate and the TRICO electric facility.

The developer, Mandarina South L.L.C., is requesting the land be rezoned to "Specific Plan," which allows for higher density development.

The town's master plan foresaw a need for this kind of change in land use but designated it Master Plan Area, so the developer needs that changed too, but it's not much of a change. Both allow for high-density development.

Here's something to think about: Put that many more people out where the biggest commercial operations are a plant nursery and a cement plant and other commercial is going to follow the rooftops. So it's not just a housing development being approved (even though that's all the town council will consider Tuesday). More is coming.

Meanwhile, the South Tucson City Council may have something interesting or it may just be a crazy idea that goes nowhere.

Agenda item 9 for the council's Tuesday meeting reads simply "DISCUSSION AND DIRECTION, RENAMING/REBRANDING SOUTH TUCSON."

Well now.

I'll be trying to chase this down further. I'm not sure renaming South Tucson fixes the problems that needs to be fixed. Call it La Jolla, the Hamptons or call it Eckstrom, Arizona. It won't change the reality, challenges and opportunities for that square-mile of urban life.

Also, the council will vote to enter into an artistic arrangement with Galeria Mitotera to provide art adorning banner poles throughout the city.

Slow down on Nogales Highway

The Sahuarita Town Council will vote on a recommendation to lower the speed limits on Nogales Highway.

The maximum speed now varies between 35 miles per hour and 55 miles per hour along a stretch of the road from Interstate 19 to Abrego Drive.

If approved, the new speed limit would drop from 45 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour from the interstate through the commercial area and increasing to 45 miles per hour at Calle Valle Verde.

Council members will will also vote on appointing Tucson attorney Darlene Chavira-Chavez as judge pro tempore.