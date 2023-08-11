For the love of Google! Family wrongly kept in dark about son's fate by Pima Sheriff's Luddite ways

"We don't search Google," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. "There wasn't any neglect on our part."

That's how Nanos explained why his deputies failed to notify the next of kin of a young man from Minnesota, who died in custody at the county jail in May. His family was publicly searching for him through June and July.

They only found out their son was dead on Tuesday, with word reaching them as the result of an exclusive Tucson Sentinel investigation.

Pima County sheriff's deputies knew exactly what happened to him and quite literally couldn't lift QWERTY fingers to track down the family.

So it was two and a half months of his mom and dad going to sleep with knots in their guts.

Two and a half months of hoping for the best but fearing the worst.

Two and a half months of phone calls to authorities who said they had nothing.

Two and a half months of hoping for one more chance to get their child the help the kid so obviously needed.

I'm not saying the Pima County Sheriff's Department didn't give a shit. I'm saying they acted like they didn't give a shit, which is freaking alarming.

A cliché that wasn't

Caleb Kenowski's death might ring like an unfortunate cliché but death means the end of a life. He had one, and should have lived more of it.

He was a 22-year-old living a homeless life with his girlfriend Raven Isham. Tucson police arrested him on May 20 after a 911 caller reported a man dragging a woman by the hair at Broadway and Wilmot Road. He was booked into the Pima County Jail on misdemeanor charges related to domestic violence, fighting and failure to obey police orders.

When he was booked, he declined to give an emergency contact. Why, we don't know. Maybe he was embarrassed and ashamed by his problems. He hadn't talked with his family in more than a month. But he did give an address in Sierra Vista, where his mother was living — the last he knew. She'd moved just a month before he was arrested.

He told arresting officers he felt sick and wanted to go to the hospital. At the jail, he admitted to drug use and was moved into the jail's detox section.

After 3 a.m., May 21, after being in the jail only about 12 hours, Kenowski was found unresponsive and quickly pronounced dead. The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner's ruled his death an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Fentanyl has taken a lot of lives. Don't weaponize the issue if you demonize the victims.

A PCSD press release about the incident went out the next day without naming Kenowski. Deputies had to notify next of kin before telling the public his name, and they didn't seem terribly eager to do it.

They didn't track down his family to let them know he was dead.

I'm not arguing the deputies did anything criminal or that they are civilly liable for what they didn't do, but their failure was heartless. When cops lose empathy, they are just a warrior culture of skull-crushers.

Had they bothered to look 21st-century style, they'd have found warrants for his arrest out of Minnesota on page one of a Google search. Do you think maybe the cops in Duluth might have the names of his family? In firing up a browser and typing his name into Facebook, they would have found a post by Kenowski's dad, on his son's page, seeking information about him.

Many other family members also publicly posted on social media.

"If anyone knows the whereabouts of my grandson, Caleb, please let family know. We have not heard from him in months. Missing persons has been done on him. Let him know we miss him and he needs to get a hold of someone," grandmother Kathy Vareberg posted on Facebook on July 7.

"Raven Isham and Caleb Kenowski have both been missing, they were last seen in Tucson AZ, their family is really getting worried," his mother Jody Kenowski posted on July 8.

"Where are you, Caleb? There are many prayer chains out for you. We miss you and wish we could hear from you or anyone that knows where you are," Kathy Vareberg, posted online on July 27.

"If anyone has seen or heard from my brother please reach out! He has been missing for quite some time and we are all starting to worry," Kenowski's sister, Dezarae Swanson, posted on June 29.

Sheriff Nanos attempted to pass off not using social media as a way to track people down.

"We don't search social media," he told the Sentinel. "What if we had searched (Facebook) on the 29th," before the father's post on Kenowski's profile, he asked a reporter.

Well, the friends list on Kenowski's Facebook profile is public, and his mom is listed on it. They've got the same last name. A glance at the family section of his profile shows that she is listed there as his mother. Even if the dad hadn't posted yet, figuring out that the kid might be related to somebody with the same last name wouldn't be rocket science. Figuring out they might be related when it clearly indicates they are doesn't take much pondering at all.

Jody Kenowski has Caleb listed as her son on her profile, along with two other kids. That's three people who can be tracked down within just moments, with fewer clicks than I have fingers. Unless you're a PCSD detective, I guess.

Don't come back at me with "Oh, well, he was just an addict" or the county sheriff's line about "how much energy and time, how many resources do you spend on finding somebody whose family claims they've been looking for him" but didn't file a police report?

People loved him. He had a young kid of his own (even if that infant son was taken away by CPS) and still had a shot at a better life.

Just as much as the failure to tell his family he had died dishonors Caleb Kenowski's memory, this story is also a slap in the faces of his parents, who for months were gripped by not knowing what had become of him.

When a parent thinks about their kid, they aren't thinking about the person in the present. Parents remember the first time the baby smiles up at them, the sound of their four-year-old's laughter, the times they took them to the ball games, or the movies, or the ballet recital. They remember that time their kid did something really great and was proud of their accomplishment. There's the first date, prom night, getting their driver's license. They can hear the voice that's so many times called them "mom" or "dad" and that title becomes the parent's favorite word.

The family was searching for Kenowski. They loved him and were afraid for him. PCSD left them with nothing because they couldn't be bothered to follow a few simple steps.

Nanos said one of the steps they would've taken, if the national database of wanted criminals included a mention of Kenowski, was to send a teletype to the department in another state.

The National Crime Information Center didn't have his name listed, because Minnesota cops weren't seeking to extradite him. Kenowski had warrants out for his arrest in Duluth, but Pima County didn't know that.

Because apparently they don't spend 30 seconds Googling the people who are booked into the jail.

Anyway, a teletype?

The Pony Express must have thrown a shoe. Someone chopped down the telegraph pole up yonder. The carrier pigeons caught the bird flu. I don't expect deputies to be computer geniuses, just to know coding more recent than "Morse."

A journalist does her job

The mystery was solved when a Tucson Sentinel reporter got a too-tall stack of autopsy reports on jail-related deaths. She found Kenowki's name, realized his name had never been made public, and called up Google. It took mere moments online to find his frantic family. Someone give Natalie Robbins a badge. She did a commissioned officer's work for them.

Word of Kenowski's death reached his parents on Tuesday.

The next day, Jody Kenowski drove from Show Low, Ariz., where she's now living, to Tucson to get her son's body. She didn't yet know he had been cremated. She was charged $600 for the ashes.

I'd bang my head on the computer again, but it would hurt.

Pima County, ummm, I've been over your budget. Y'all have more than $10 million in your fund balance. Cut mom a $600 refund. It is so, so, so, soooo, the least you could do.

The deputies' job

That Kenowski's death is a cliche says as much about us as it does about mistakes made by a post-adolescent likely too young to have a fully developed cerebral cortex.

We'll have that argument some other time. We can agree he was a human being. A homo sapien. A person. A young man who loved creating mural art and posted his raps online. Archaeological evidence shows even Neanderthals tended to their dead with care.

He was not found guilty of a capital crime and sentenced to death. He was legally presumed innocent, convicted of nothing. He hadn't faced a trial, or even had a real opportunity to post the $2,500 bond and get out of jail.

The county had a responsibility to make sure he survived his time in custody.

He did not.

After he died, deputies called police in Wisconsin, because they believed they had an address of a possible relative, and asked if they'd find Kenowski's sister. The Wisconsin cops were "unable to make contact." Kenowski's family told Sentinel reporters none of them have ever lived in that state, except for his mother as a young girl for a brief time.

Nanos said law enforcement even went by the homeless camp where Kenowski and his girlfriend had been living. It had been cleared before the cops checked it out.

Well, they tried.

County officials shipped the body off to a local mortuary and then it was cremated because no next of kin claimed it in 15 days. The family had actually been the ones trying.

The sheriff concluded that deputies "worked their tails off" looking for Kenowski's family. What were they? A bunch of Manx cats? Did they have tails to start?

Again, "we don't Google. There was no negligence on our part."

Nothing like a defense that doubles as a confession. See, there's this contraption. It's a series of tubes. Tim Berners-Lee invented it about 34 years ago. The web-er-net? It has links and stuff. All the cool cops are using it.

Guess which form?

The family was supposed to work to find Caleb like old-school gumshoes, I guess. Nanos said no evidence exists showing the family talked to corrections officers or deputies.

Caleb's father Arnold Anderson sounds quite emphatic – wit's-end-emphatic – that he did.

"I've talked to that fucking county jail and the fucking Sheriff's Department, and they both denied that he was even there," Anderson told the Sentinel. I'm not bothered by the F-bombs. I'm shocked there aren't more coming from the New Mexico resident.

Apparently, according to Nanos, someone has to call 911 where they are, even if the family member they're trying to locate is across the country, then specifically ask to fill out a missing person's report.

Kenowski's family didn't do that.

If you live in Tucson, and have a kid missing in Maine, would you call 911 here and expect results?

While Nanos denied the family's assertions they called PCSD and the jail, the Tucson Police Department confirmed his dad called to report Kenowski missing and filed an "attempt to locate" over the phone. The parents had no knowledge he was at immediate risk, so they were told not to fill out a formal missing person's report.

The family filled out the wrong form with the wrong agency, Nanos tells us, and sheriff's deputies only look for missing person's reports, not more simple "attempts to locate" a family member.

Can we just pretend that not all U.S. citizens understand how "The Government" works? They don't always get overlapping jurisdictions and how police do this and the sheriff does that.

Do they get that municipal police don't run the county jail? If they do, they might have this crazy idea that different law enforcement agencies can just search each other's databases. Or that they might talk to each other sometimes.

Let's say for a moment that the Kenowski family didn't contact PCSD, as Nanos has claimed.

Why would someone call the jail to fill out a missing person's report? Detainees in jail are very much "found."

Would a reasonable person who filled out a request to locate with TPD think that such information would be available to all area law-enforcement jurisdictions? Just to be clear: If someone needs someone located, that someone is missing.

Arnold Anderson and Jody Kenowski apparently called believing "The Authorities" in "The Government" would think it important to help find their son and not make it a game of "guess which form I have behind my back." They can be forgiven for thinking they'd be steered to the right answer, especially since a part of "The System" damned well knew the answer.

And if that's too much, can you fucking Google? Look on Facebook or Instagram or whatever the Christ it is Elon Musk's company is called now? What? The literal, F ...? Don't tell me detectives don't use Google during homicide investigations.

No. Seriously. Please. Don't tell me that.

A son, a brother, a grandson

I've been sympathetic to the Sheriff's Department over a spate of deaths at the Pima County Jail. Crime spiked after the pandemic and their staffing shrank. Fewer people had more to do. I get it.

That doesn't excuse the fact that too many people are dying behind bars here. Far too many people aren't being looked after as they should while they wait on the slow grind of the wheels of cops and courts to determine their fates.

I also have a bit of old inside knowledge. I've talked about my DUI before. Back in 2008, I did my 24 hours as a guest of Sheriff Clarence Dupnik in minimum security. The corrections officers were mostly professional and only a little snotty. It was jail. A little snotty is to be expected, if not welcomed. Jail isn't supposed to be fun.

The deputies then were very cool, actually. One deputy even replied to my "I'm a terrible person" confession with a "No, you aren't. You just made a mistake." Well, that was nice of him.

Now, I'm starting to wonder if those deaths at the jail have something to do with a current attitude that one less Kenowski is one less problem to worry about. People like him had their chance at dignity and blew it. Homeless folks don't add up to much in that calculus, and junkies even less.

"They look at him like he's garbage, like he's disposable because he got caught up in drugs, you know?," his mother told the Sentinel.

Caleb Kenowski was somebody's son, brother and grandson. He was somebody's father. He mattered, illness or not. Misdemeanor charge or not. In death, he still deserved to be treated like he mattered.